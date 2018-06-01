Days after news broke that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been spending quality time together, the new couple stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Dining together at Toca Madera in West Hollywood on Thursday, the “Chains” singer, 25, and Quantico actress, 35, cuddled at a table on the patio as they tucked into dinner, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

“They were very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw,” says the source. “Priyanka ran her hands through his hair at one point and they were laughing and even dancing to the music.”

The stars shared guacamole, ceviche and tacos at the L.A. hot spot and “seemed really into each other,” adds the source. “They were very cute.”

An insider previously told PEOPLE Jonas and Chopra stayed in touch after hitting it off last year but have been heating up over the last several weeks.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas George Pimentel/WireImage

They were spotted enjoying Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl last week before spending the rest of Memorial Day Weekend together.

“They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time,” said the insider, who added that the relationship is still “very casual.”

Last year, the entertainers posed together at the Met Gala but Chopra later explained they were merely both dressed by Ralph Lauren.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?” Jimmy Kimmel joked with the actress when she stopped by his late-night show.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. 11? I didn’t know that,” Chopra responded. “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”