Nick Jonas Marks Priyanka Chopra's Birthday with Cutest Throwback Photo: 'You Deserve All the Happiness'
"Happy birthday my love," Nick Jonas wrote in a sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her 39th birthday
Nick Jonas has nothing but love for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas!
In honor of her 39th birthday on Sunday, the singer penned a heartfelt message for the actress, which he shared alongside two photos that were taken years apart.
In the first photo, his wife wore a gorgeous pink sari while gazing out into the distance. Meanwhile, the second shot showed Chopra Jonas wearing a similar outfit as a young girl.
"Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day," wrote Jonas, 28, "I love you. ❤️"
In addition to walking the red carpet together at the BAFTA awards earlier this year, the singer and the actress celebrated Holi together with their family in March.
The couple rang in the ancient Hindu festival — which celebrates the triumph of good over evil as well as the arrival of spring — with Jonas' dad Kevin Jonas Sr. and mom Denise at home in London.
Just days earlier, Jonas posted a romantic snap, which was taken at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. In the picture, the pair posed together while sharing an intimate embrace.
Chopra is currently in London, where she's filming her highly-anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel. Meanwhile, Jonas is back in the U.S., rehearsing for a production of Jersey Boys.
"Her. That's it. That's the post. Missing my ❤️," he wrote last month alongside another loving snap of them as a couple.
"Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi," The Voice coach captioned several photos from the celebrations.
The pair tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas' home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018. The nuptials, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, took place four months after the couple got engaged in July 2018.
While marking their 2-year anniversary last year, the couple celebrated with a pair of touching tributes.
"Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life," Chopra Jonas wrote alongside a photo of the pair taking a casual stroll. "Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas."
"Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️," the crooner wrote in his own post.