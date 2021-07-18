"Happy birthday my love," Nick Jonas wrote in a sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her 39th birthday

Nick Jonas Marks Priyanka Chopra's Birthday with Cutest Throwback Photo: 'You Deserve All the Happiness'

Nick Jonas has nothing but love for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

In honor of her 39th birthday on Sunday, the singer penned a heartfelt message for the actress, which he shared alongside two photos that were taken years apart.

In the first photo, his wife wore a gorgeous pink sari while gazing out into the distance. Meanwhile, the second shot showed Chopra Jonas wearing a similar outfit as a young girl.

"Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day," wrote Jonas, 28, "I love you. ❤️"

Just days earlier, Jonas posted a romantic snap, which was taken at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. In the picture, the pair posed together while sharing an intimate embrace.

Chopra is currently in London, where she's filming her highly-anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel. Meanwhile, Jonas is back in the U.S., rehearsing for a production of Jersey Boys.

"Her. That's it. That's the post. Missing my ❤️," he wrote last month alongside another loving snap of them as a couple.

"Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi," The Voice coach captioned several photos from the celebrations.

The pair tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas' home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018. The nuptials, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, took place four months after the couple got engaged in July 2018.



While marking their 2-year anniversary last year, the couple celebrated with a pair of touching tributes.

"Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life," Chopra Jonas wrote alongside a photo of the pair taking a casual stroll. "Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas."