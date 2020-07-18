Nick Jonas Pens Birthday Tribute to 'Most Thoughtful, Caring and Wonderful' Wife Priyanka Chopra

"I am so grateful we found one another," Nick Jonas said

Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

The actress, who turned 38 on Saturday, was showered with celebratory messages by her husband Nick Jonas and their loved ones on social media.

"I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful," Jonas, 27, wrote on Instagram.

The couple wed in December 2018 during a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas' home country of India. Then, they wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day, and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

In May, Jonas celebrated the two-year anniversary of their first date. "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years @priyankachopra," the singer wrote along with a selfie of the couple.

Her brother Siddharth Chopra also shared a loving tribute on Saturday. "Happy birthday to a sister, a friend, a guardian. Through thick n thin always. Fighting, competing, making up but still always together. Wish you lots of love and a very happy birthday didi. Miss you loads," he wrote.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chopra Jonas and her husband have been spending quality time together.

In April, the Quantico alum told Vogue about how she and Jonas have been passing the time while self-isolating together, noting that the pair have been encouraging each other to "sharpen our creative skills and develop projects we want to produce."