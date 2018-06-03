Nick Jonas Leaves Flirty Comment on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram as New Romance Ramps Up

Nick Jonas doesn’t mind admitting how much he loves Priyanka Chopra’s smile!

Three days after the pair packed on the PDA during a Los Angeles dinner date, Jonas, 25, left a flirty comment on one of Chopra’s latest Instagram posts.

Sharing an image of herself smiling with friends over a couple of hamburgers following a benefit dinner thrown by Chanel and the Natural Resources Defense Council on Saturday, Jonas left little doubt about his feelings for the 35-year-old Quantico actress.

“That smile,” he wrote alongside the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Shortly after news broke that Jonas and Chopra have been spending quality time together, an onlooker told PEOPLE the new couple cuddled at a table on the patio while enjoying a dinner date at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday.

“They were very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw,” continued the source, adding that they “seemed really into each other” and “were very cute.”

The stars were also spotted enjoying Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl last week before spending the rest of Memorial Day weekend together.

Last year, the entertainers posed together at the Met Gala but Chopra later explained that they weren’t announcing couple status, but rather just “decided to go together” because they were both dressed by Ralph Lauren.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?” Jimmy Kimmel joked with the actress when she stopped by his late-night show.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. 11? I didn’t know that,” Chopra responded. “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like, ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”

An insider previously told PEOPLE Jonas and Chopra stayed in touch after hitting it off last year but have been heating up over the last several weeks.

“They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time,” said the insider, who added that the relationship is still “very casual.”

The developments come just two weeks after Chopra attended pal Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry.