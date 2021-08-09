Nick Jonas Shares Sneak Peek at His Jersey Boys Musical 'Dream Role:' 'We've Worked Tirelessly'

Nick Jonas as Frankie Valli? We're here for it!

Nick Jonas is rocking the slicked hair!

On Monday, the singer shared a photo alongside his Jersey Boys movie musical castmates as he teased the upcoming project, which has yet to land a network or streaming service but fans of Jonas and the Broadway musical are stoked to see.

"The past couple months I've been in Cleveland playing my dream role as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys!" Jonas captioned his post. "With our incredible cast and crew, we worked tirelessly to create an amazing musical movie event for you all."

"Stay tuned for more exciting news 😎," he added.

Nick Jonas Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Posing with Jonas are CJ Pawlikowski (Book of Mormon) who plays Bob Gaudio, Matt Bogart as Nick Massi, the musical's director Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys' original director) and Andy Karl who plays Tommy DeVito.

Back in June, Valli confirmed that Jonas would be playing him on the upcoming movie musical, which had been kept under wraps for some time.

Last month, Jonas shared a TikTok where he shared that the production was doing its "first day of tech rehearsal on stage for Jersey Boys."

Speaking to Today in June, Valli revealed, ""[Jersey Boys] is being filmed for television and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers is playing Frankie, and I'm really excited about that."

The upcoming movie musical follows a big-screen version of the Broadway hit, which was directed by Clint Eastwood and starred John Lloyd Young.