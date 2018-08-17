Nick Jonas and His Parents Arrive in India to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family for the First Time

Nick Jonas has touched down in India with his parents!

The singer, 25, was spotted arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening with his mother Denise and father Kevin Jonas Sr.

As they made their exit, the Jonas patriarch had a big Tiffany & Co. bag in his hand. Of course, Tiffany’s is the jewelers that closed down its London store for Nick to buy an engagement ring for fiancée Priyanka Chopra.

PEOPLE reported on Monday that Nick would be bringing his parents to India for the first time to meet his 36-year-old bride-to-be’s family, including her mother Madhu and brother Siddharth.

Not pictured arriving in Mumbai were brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas.

Chopra, who debuted her engagement ring on Tuesday, has been in Mumbai where she is filming the film The Sky Is Pink for the past few days.

Nick Jonas and his mother Denise

Nick and his parents’ trip comes a month after PEOPLE confirmed the Jonas Brothers band member proposed to Chopra on her 36th birthday while they were vacationing in London.

“They are so happy,” the insider said of the engaged couple, who began dating in May and attended the 2017 Met Gala together.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” a separate source added.

While this is Denise and Kevin Sr.’s first time in India, this getaway marks their son’s second time.

On June 22, he and Chopra traveled to India where they met her mother Madhu during their week-long getaway in the country.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra previously told PEOPLE of Jonas’ trip.

“That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time,” she added.

Chopra has already won over the Jonas family after she met them at Nick’s cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey on June 9.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Viral Bhayani/Splash News

A source recently said Nick has found the love of his life in Chopra.

“He has been obsessed with Priyanka since they started dating,” the source said.

“He obviously thinks she’s beautiful, but he’s also drawn to her intelligence. She has this charisma and energy that draws you to her, and she’s fit in so well with his friends and family,” the source added.