Nick Jonas on Going Solo Again with 'Spaceman,' How His Songs Are 'Pretty Much Just Love Letters'

Nick Jonas' new single "Spaceman" is here — and it's the first taste of what his upcoming album will sound like.

The singer, 28, released "Spaceman" on Thursday, as the third track of his next album of the same name, which will debut on March 12. Spaceman, which will consist of 11 new songs including "This Is Heaven," "Sexual," and "Death Do Us Part."

The new track's lyrics delve into the coronavirus pandemic and the anxiety he felt during the 2020 election.

"They say it's a phase, it'll change if we vote / And I pray that it will, but I know that it won't," he sings, before later adding, "And the numbers are high but we keep goin' down / 'Cause we ain't supposed to live with nobody around."

During a recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Jonas talked about the album's concept.

"I think the key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name. So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," the Jonas Brothers band member said.

"We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that," he shared. "But it felt like the right thing to start with 'Spaceman' because it is such a stark visual and creative idea to then start the conversation of songs like 'This Is Heaven,' which I'm really excited about. It touches on some of the things I did with 'Jealous' and tracks like that, but in a new way, and just trying to continue to get better and evolve every day, push myself."

Image zoom Credit: Anthony Mandler

The Voice coach's last body of work was with his brother Joe and Kevin Jonas for their fifth studio album Happiness Begins, which was released in June 2019. Nick previously released his solo album, Last Year Was Complicated, in June 2016.

Jonas, who writes several of his own songs, also told Lowe that most of his music is dedicated to his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. "She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," he said. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

Chopra Jonas, 38, has been across the pond in London for a new TV project, while her husband is currently in New York City preparing for his first time as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Elsewhere in his conversation with Lowe, Jonas raved about his new Spaceman music, sharing that the songwriting process for his solo album hasn't taken anything away from the creative collaborations with his brothers.

"I feel like it's the first time I'm combining, truly combining, acting experience, writing experience, and music all in one," the Chaos Walking actor said.

Jonas later added, "I think that every lesson I've learned has led me to this album and this moment in time, and I hope that this season of my life teaches me my next lesson so I can take that onto the next project. But I feel like I'm very fortunate to work with some great teachers and people that I've tried to be a sponge around. And that's all you can do. You just do your best to push yourself."

Speaking about siblings Joe and Kevin, Nick said "there's some freedom in knowing too that the brothers and this thing can co-exist and they'll help each other," adding, "I'm excited to get with the brothers and find our big stadium song to go and play those shows again for our fans when it's safe to do so. But it's really nice to make something that just feels right to me and important to me and we'll see how it's received, but I'm really proud of it. And that's all I can really ask for."

Image zoom Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas | Credit: Miller Mobley

Ahead of the March 12 release date of Spaceman, he told Lowe that the pandemic made him reflect at his personal life, especially when he was away from his loved ones.