Nick Jonas' Mom Jokes About Her 'Lack of Dance Skills' in Video from Son's Engagement Party

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra‘s engagement party in India was a night to remember!

Not only was the Aug. 18 celebration the first time the couple’s families met, the bash was also the perfect setting for some dancing. The singer’s mother Denise fondly remembered the festivities on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a video of herself and Chopra’s mother Madhu.

“Thank you @madhumalati for being patient with my lack of dance skills! I miss you. #engagementparty,” Denise captioned footage of a special moment between her and Madhu.

The Jonas matriarch visited her future daughter-in-law’s home country for the first time along with husband Kevin Jonas Sr.

Chopra’s mother recently gushed about Nick’s father on Instagram, posting a photo of the pair at the engagement party. “New reason and season for Joy,” she wrote.

In addition, Madhu gave high praise to the Jonas family in a new interview.

“I told [Priyanka] that I want to meet Nick’s family,” she recalled when her 36-year-old daughter told her she wanted to get engaged. “They are nice people,” she said of Nick’s parents.

Madhu added, “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”

The Quantico alum first introduced Nick to her mother in June after the pair traveled to India together for a week-long getaway.

Chopra has already won over the Jonas family after she met them at Nick’s cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey that same month.

“[Priyanka] has this charisma and energy that draws you to her, and she’s fit in so well with his friends and family,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

In late July, PEOPLE confirmed Jonas proposed to Chopra on her 36th birthday while they were vacationing in London, where he closed down the Tiffany store.

The couple first linked up when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. Despite hitting it off, the pair didn’t become romantically involved until the following year.