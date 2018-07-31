'Very Mature' Nick Jonas 'Loves' That Fiancée Priyanka Chopra Is Older Than He Is: Source

Nick Jonas is 11 years younger than Priyanka Chopra — and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The age difference is not a big deal to them whatsoever,” a source close to the singer, 25, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Nick loves dating older women, and if anything it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him.”

Jonas dated model Olivia Culpo, 26, for nearly two years before they called it quits in 2015, and he was linked to Kate Hudson, 39, shortly after their split.

While some may be surprised the former Disney star is settling down at 25 years old, the source says he has “always been very mature for his age” and is “an old soul.”

And most importantly, he’s found the love of his life in Chopra, 36, who was listed as one of Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in the world last year. Aside from her acting career, the Indian superstar is also well-known for her philanthropic work promoting education and women’s rights.

“Nick has been obsessed with Priyanka since they started dating,” says the source about the engaged couple, who first began dating over Memorial Day weekend. “He obviously thinks she’s beautiful, but he’s also drawn to her intelligence. “She has this charisma and energy that draws you to her, and she’s fit in so well with his friends and family.”