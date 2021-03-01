"I think they’re running out of people," Nick Jonas joked of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive title-winners

Nick Jonas Jokes He 'Questions the Validity' of Sexiest Man Alive Because of His Voice Costars

Nick Jonas doesn't quite agree with some of PEOPLE's past Sexiest Man Alive winners.

While appearing on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 28-year-old singer joked about his The Voice costars and their history of winning PEOPLE's SMA title.

"It doesn't really make sense. Blake Shelton and John Legend," Jonas said, before adding that Adam Levine "makes more sense."

"If I ever was invited into this brotherhood, I think I would question the validity of [SMA]. I think they're running out of people," he added. "I think that maybe Blake paid somebody. I don't want to start rumors but …"

Last month, Jonas, along with Legend, Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, sat down with PEOPLE to discuss the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition show, touching on the string of good fortune the male coaches have had with SMA.

"I sat next to Blake long enough that his sexiness rubbed off on me," Legend, 42, told PEOPLE of his crowning in 2019 (Shelton held the title in 2017). "I learned all of his ways."

The former Sexiest Men are now rooting for Jonas to follow in their footsteps. "Nick is next to Blake this season, so I feel like it's going to happen for you, Nick," Legend said.

Shelton, 44, added: "Nick. It's your time, buddy."

"You know," Jonas responded, "I would feel like I was in very odd company, given the fact that John and Blake were both Sexiest Men."

Clarkson, 38, chimed in, adding that she just might give Jonas a run for his money.

"At this point, I have a chance!" she joked. "I kind of feel they're just handing it out at this point ... I'm totally kidding. I think both John and Blake earned it. I do."