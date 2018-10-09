Will Nick or Joe Jonas Get Married First? 'It Wouldn't Be Surprising If Nick' Does, Says Source

With two Jonas brothers currently engaged, could there be a race to walk down the aisle?

While Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been engaged for only two months, their respective families have already met and celebrated their upcoming nuptials in her home country. On the other hand, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who got engaged nearly a year ago, just walked their first red carpet together earlier this month and continue to add to their his and her tattoo collection.

“Even though Joe’s been engaged longer, it wouldn’t be surprising if Nick got married first,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’re not really competitive in terms of who’s going to get hitched first.”

In the meantime, Chopra’s romance with the 26-year-old “Jealous” singer has never been better. “Everything’s going really, really well with Priyanka,” the source says. “Nick will do what he wants to do.”

Chopra, 36, recently revealed she has been juggling multiple things in her career and her personal life as of late. “I’m writing a book, and planning a wedding,” she told InStyle in September, adding that she also has a YouTube show and a movie in the works.

Though the Quantico alum has been multi-tasking, Game of Thrones star Turner, 22, has put work before wedding planning.

In January, Turner’s on-screen sister — and real-life best friend — Maisie Williams revealed that the engaged duo would not walk down the aisle until the final season of the HBO hit is over.

“We’re waiting until the season is done until we get into any of that,” Williams, who will be a bridesmaid at the wedding, previously told Radio Times. She added that work has not stopped Turner from daydreaming about her big day. “I think she’s already letting her little heart wander and imagine.”

Turner, who filmed her final scenes as Sansa Stark in May, also told PEOPLE in February she’s not focused on shopping for her wedding dress. “I think fashion is ever-changing. You never know what’s going to be fashionable next year, so I think I am just holding off for now,” she said, adding that she’s waiting until 2019 to plan the ceremony.

Regardless of when either couple will say their “I do’s,” both Chopra and Turner have already been welcomed into the Jonas family.

In February, Jonas patriarch Kevin Sr. told PEOPLE exclusively that he’s excited to have Turner as a daughter-in-law. “[We] love the way that Joe loves her and the way that she loves him,” he said. “We’re a blessed family to have her as our future daughter-in-law — and, in our minds, [she’s] already a daughter-in-law!”

And Chopra won over her in-laws in June after she met them at Nick’s cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey. “[Priyanka] has this charisma and energy that draws you to her, and she’s fit in so well with his friends and family,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

It also helps that Turner is a big fan of Chopra’s. “First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such [a] beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law,” Turner shared on Instagram in August. “I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra. I love you both @nickjonas.”