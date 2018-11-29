Priyanka & Nick
23 featured stories since MORE

Nick Jonas Has Been Bestowed a Sweet Indian Nickname — Here's What It Means

Maria Pasquini
November 29, 2018 02:05 PM

Priyanka Chopra is one of India’s biggest stars, so it didn’t take long before the nation gave her soon-to-be husband an affectionate nickname of his own.

Ahead of the former Quantico star’s wedding to Nick Jonas, Chopra, 36, opened up about the pair’s whirlwind romance in Vogue’s January 2019 cover story.

As the romance between Jonas and Chopra intensified, social media users and publications began referring to the 26-year-old singer as “Jiju,” which means “brother-in-law” or “sister’s husband.”

Speaking of the roka ceremony they celebrated their engagement with in August, Chopra shared just how much of an impression Jonas made on the citizens of India.

“It was such an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions,” Chopra said, adding that Jonas even “did the Hindu prayers.”

“The prayers are in Sanskrit. Even I can’t say them. But he did it in Sanskrit. The Indians were so impressed with their National Jiju,” she remarked.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas/Instagram

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her First Date with Nick Jonas: ‘It Was Too Respectful’

Chopra also opened up about the couple’s first “unofficial” date, which occurred in 2017, just one week before the pair attended the 2017 Met Gala together as Ralph Lauren’s guests.

After grabbing cocktails together, Chopra invited Jonas to her apartment, where her mother Madhu Chopra was home watching Law & Order in a nightgown.

While the night went well, Chopra was disappointed when at the end of the night Jonas didn’t lean in for a kiss, and instead gave her a platonic “back pat.”

“Your mom was in the house!” Jonas remarked. “I thought it was a respectful first night.”

Chopra answered, “It was too respectful if you ask me.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Ahead of their nuptials, the pair arrived in India last week, where they celebrated Thanksgiving with her family.

Jonas’ older brother Joe and his fiancée Sophie Turner then joined them in Mumbai on Monday and had a night out with the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. The singer’s eldest brother Kevin Jonas has also arrived with his wife Danielle.

Pre-wedding festivities continued on Wednesday when Jonas and Chopra held a puja, a traditional Hindu ceremony often performed to celebrate an event, at her house.

Sunil Verma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The couple will have two wedding ceremonies, one honoring each of their backgrounds. “It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They are doing both.”

Chopra and Jonas got engaged in July, after Jonas closed down a Tiffany’s store to buy an engagement ring, according to an insider, who told PEOPLE, “They are so happy.”

Priyanka & Nick
23 featured stories since
Nick Jonas Closing Tiffany's for Priyanka Chopra's Engagement Ring Is Sweet Home Alabama IRL
Priyanka Chopra Posts Gym Selfie 'In Between Sets' as She Prepares for Her Wedding to Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas and His Family Are 'Going to India to Meet' Priyanka Chopra's Family: Source
Priyanka Chopra Debuts Engagement Ring from Nick Jonas — See the Dazzling Diamond
Nick Jonas and His Parents Arrive in India to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family for the First Time
Sophie Turner Raves About 'Future Sister-in-Law' Priyanka Chopra: 'Beautiful, Inside and Out'
The Face Mask Priyanka Chopra Used to Get Royal Wedding-Ready Is 20% Off at the Dermstore Friends & Family Sale
Will Nick or Joe Jonas Get Married First? 'It Wouldn't Be Surprising If Nick' Does, Says Source
Nick Jonas Says ‘the Future Looks So Bright’ with Fiancée Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jokes She Needs to 'Catch Up' to BFF Meghan Markle After Pregnancy Announcement
Priyanka Chopra Calls Fiancé Nick Jonas 'Bae' in a Cuddly New Photo
Priyanka Chopra 'Couldn't Stop Smiling' at Tiffany's Bridal Shower Ahead of Nick Jonas Wedding
Priyanka Chopra Is a Vision in White as She Hits Bridal Shower in Wedding Dress-Like Gown
Priyanka Chopra Says She Considered Herself Single Until 'There Was a Ring'
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Bachelorette Bash as Nick Jonas' Mom Tells Her to 'Be Good'
Piggyback Ride! Priyanka Chopra Bonds with Future Sister-in-Law Sophie Turner on Bachelorette Trip
Priyanka Chopra's Bachelorette Weekend Wardrobe Featured Feathers, Sequins and Lots of Bridal Bling
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Reportedly Obtain Their Marriage License
Bachelor No More! Nick Jonas Gifts His Groomsmen (Including Joe!) Scooters Ahead of Party
Nick Jonas Admits He Instagram Stalks Fiancée Priyanka Chopra: 'You Are So Beautiful'
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her First Date with Nick Jonas: 'It Was Too Respectful'
Priyanka Chopra to Wear Custom Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress to Marry Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas Has Been Bestowed a Sweet Indian Nickname — Here's What It Means

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.