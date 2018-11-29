Nick Jonas Has Been Bestowed a Sweet Indian Nickname — Here's What It Means

Priyanka Chopra is one of India’s biggest stars, so it didn’t take long before the nation gave her soon-to-be husband an affectionate nickname of his own.

Ahead of the former Quantico star’s wedding to Nick Jonas, Chopra, 36, opened up about the pair’s whirlwind romance in Vogue’s January 2019 cover story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the romance between Jonas and Chopra intensified, social media users and publications began referring to the 26-year-old singer as “Jiju,” which means “brother-in-law” or “sister’s husband.”

Speaking of the roka ceremony they celebrated their engagement with in August, Chopra shared just how much of an impression Jonas made on the citizens of India.

“It was such an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions,” Chopra said, adding that Jonas even “did the Hindu prayers.”

“The prayers are in Sanskrit. Even I can’t say them. But he did it in Sanskrit. The Indians were so impressed with their National Jiju,” she remarked.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Nick Jonas/Instagram

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her First Date with Nick Jonas: ‘It Was Too Respectful’

Chopra also opened up about the couple’s first “unofficial” date, which occurred in 2017, just one week before the pair attended the 2017 Met Gala together as Ralph Lauren’s guests.

After grabbing cocktails together, Chopra invited Jonas to her apartment, where her mother Madhu Chopra was home watching Law & Order in a nightgown.

While the night went well, Chopra was disappointed when at the end of the night Jonas didn’t lean in for a kiss, and instead gave her a platonic “back pat.”

“Your mom was in the house!” Jonas remarked. “I thought it was a respectful first night.”

Chopra answered, “It was too respectful if you ask me.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Ahead of their nuptials, the pair arrived in India last week, where they celebrated Thanksgiving with her family.

Jonas’ older brother Joe and his fiancée Sophie Turner then joined them in Mumbai on Monday and had a night out with the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. The singer’s eldest brother Kevin Jonas has also arrived with his wife Danielle.

Pre-wedding festivities continued on Wednesday when Jonas and Chopra held a puja, a traditional Hindu ceremony often performed to celebrate an event, at her house.

Sunil Verma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The couple will have two wedding ceremonies, one honoring each of their backgrounds. “It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They are doing both.”

Chopra and Jonas got engaged in July, after Jonas closed down a Tiffany’s store to buy an engagement ring, according to an insider, who told PEOPLE, “They are so happy.”