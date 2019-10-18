Nick Jonas Honors Wife Priyanka on Hindu Holiday Karva Chauth: 'She Is Incredible in Every Way'

Nick Jonas has a lot of love for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas just a few months shy of the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary.

“I love and admire her so much,” he captioned a pair of photos featuring the two playfully posing together. “And as you can see we have fun together.”

The post came on Karva Chauth, the Hindu holiday observed on Thursday this year. On the annual day, participants — traditionally women of Northern India — fast from sunrise to sundown in order to promote the health and safety of their husbands.

“My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion,” Jonas, 27, wrote before wishing everyone a happy Karva Chauth.

Chopra Jonas underscored her husband’s sweet showcase of their kinship by commenting, “❤️❤️❤️😊😍.”

Sharing the same photos on her own Instagram, Chopra Jonas, 37, captioned her post, “My everything ❤️.”

Chopra Jonas’ cousin, Parineeti Chopra, commented on Jonas’ post, recalling memories of celebrating the holiday growing up.

“All our lives she fasted and made us fast for the perfect husband,” she wrote about Chopra Jonas. “This is the first year she actually has him!!”

Parineeti went on to beg the question: “Now my turn? 🤔,” to which Chopra Jonas replied, “Soooon.”

Last winter, Jonas and Chopra Jonas tied the knot with a lavish wedding the bride described as a “religious mash-up.”

“We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us,” the actress previously told PEOPLE. “It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”