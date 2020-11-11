Nick Jonas Says Joe Jonas' Daughter Is 'the Best,' Shares Quarantine Highlights with Priyanka Chopra

The singer said the "biggest upside" of the pandemic is being able to spend time at home with Priyanka Chopra and "planting [their] roots"

Nick Jonas has been using his time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic to soak up special moments with his family.

The musician recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how he's managed to "find the silver lining" of the tumultuous year by taking time to be with his loved ones.

The "Sucker" artist confirmed that he has visited with his newborn niece, Willa, who his brother Joe Jonas welcomed with wife Sophie Turner in July.

"I have [met her]," Jonas told the outlet. "It's, you know, Joe and Sophie's thing to speak about or not, but she's the best."

"I wish we could all be together, but that's so many families' wish and dream at the moment," he continued. "But yeah, I'm grateful everyone's healthy and happy. We've all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together."

During his time at home with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 38, the singer said he's been able to "stay real creative" by working on "a number of things, whether it's music stuff or film, television development and writing."

Having extra time to be at home with Chopra Jonas, however, is "the biggest upside of all," Jonas added.

The 28-year-old explained that he and his wife aren't usually able to have so much time at home "as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years."

"That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots," he said to ET. "I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing.

Jonas also revealed that the couple is "working on a number of things together as well."

Last month, Chopra Jonas shared similar sentiments about having extra time with her husband, joking during a Today interview that she "still likes him after spending so much time with him."

“He’s great and we would have never had as much time with each other as we got during this quarantine. It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together,” she said. “We moved into our new house. We had time to do that together and incubate, which was great.”

In April, the actress shared in an article for Vogue that she and Jonas have been encouraging each other to "sharpen our creative skills and develop projects we want to produce" while self-isolating together.

Along with watching critically-acclaimed movies and television shows, Chopra Jonas said that the singer has been giving her piano lessons.

"I’ve also started the piano — I make my husband teach me," she revealed. "I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

Not only is her husband an "in-house piano teacher," the former Quantico actress said, but he's also "an in-house physical trainer, and in-house writing partner."