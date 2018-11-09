Bachelor No More! Nick Jonas Gifts His Groomsmen (Including Joe!) Scooters Ahead of Party

Nick Jonas is scootering right along to his wedding day.

On Friday, the singer, 26, revealed he gifted custom Lime scooters to his 11 groomsmen — including his brothers Frankie, Joe and Kevin, and fiancée Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth — ahead of his bachelor party.

“I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll — so I called up my friend at @Limebike for some help…” he captioned a photo of himself posing in front of a pool with their new fleet of scooters.

Chopra, 36, who flew to Amsterdam with a group of girlfriends (including Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner) earlier this month for her bachelorette party, slid into her future husband’s comments, writing: “Epic bachelor party coming up!”

The former Quantico star and Jonas may tie the knot before Turner and Joe, despite the fact that Chopra got engaged in July 2018 and Turner announced her engagement in October 2017.

“Even though Joe’s been engaged longer, it wouldn’t be surprising if Nick got married first,” a source told PEOPLE in October. “They’re not really competitive in terms of who’s going to get hitched first.”

“Everything’s going really, really well with Priyanka,” the source continued. “Nick will do what he wants to do.”

“First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such [a] beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law,” Turner wrote on Instagram after Nick and Chopra’s engagement news. “I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas.”

In October, Chopra had her wedding shower at Tiffany’s & Co. store in Manhattan, and the future spouses reportedly picked up their marriage license last week at a Beverly Hills courthouse.