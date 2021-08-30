Nick Jonas Eats Off of Wife Priyanka Chopra's Butt in Cheeky New Pic: 'Snack'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently reunited after she had been away filming a new show in London

On Sunday, the We Can Be Heroes actress, 39, posted a selfie featuring her musician husband, 28, eating off of her butt with a knife and fork, captioning the shot, "Snack🍴❤️."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the comments section, Chopra Jonas' cousin, Indian actress Parineeti Chopra, teased, "What is going on here the family is on instagram 😱 ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed."

Later on, Chopra Jonas posted another selfie showing off her black and red bikini. "Sundays like this tho… ❤️" she wrote alongside the picture, with Jonas commenting, "Yummy."

The new pics document a reunion for the couple, as Chopra Jonas has been away filming her new show Citadel in London while Jonas recently kicked off his Remember This Tour with brothers Kevin and Joe.

Chopra Jonas previously opened up to PEOPLE about how she and her husband stay connected while they're apart.

"Nick always says this to me: 'I'll always be in your corner.' He said that to me very early," she shared in January.

"It was before we got married. I think at some point we were disagreeing about something, and he was like, 'I'm always in your corner. We're not on different sides of the room.' And it just changed the way I was talking to him," she continued. "It became the greatest thing I feel about this partnership, and what makes me feel so confident in being able to do all the things I want to do."

The pair got engaged on July 18, 2018 on Chopra's 36th birthday and later tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas' home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018, the first of two ceremonies during an epic four-day wedding weekend.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, they celebrated the 3rd anniversary of their engagement.