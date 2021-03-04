Nick Jonas Drops 'This Is Heaven,' Inspired by the 'Euphoric Feeling' of Being with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas sounds angelic on his newest single "This Is Heaven."

On Thursday, Jonas, 28, released the '80s-inspired pop track as the second single from his upcoming solo album Spaceman. The singer debuted the song on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 27, along with the album's eponymous single.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM Hits 1, Jonas said the upbeat track for him was influenced by his reunion with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 38, after the two had been separated from one another while she filmed in Germany for Matrix 4.

"It was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person," said Jonas. "For me, it's obviously a romantic thing, but I think for anybody that listens to this song... it's really about that feeling of when we're going to do that first normal thing again, or when we're going to see that the friends and family we haven't seen in almost a year or beyond. And, it just is supposed to give you that feeling of truly throwing your hands up in the air and saying, 'Oh finally.'"

The JoBro said he took musical influences from both the past and the present to create the sound he was looking for to express the spirit of "This Is Heaven."

"A big influence for me on the sound of them was Peter Gabriel and Steve Winwood and weirdly things like Drake and The Weeknd as well," said Jonas. "So it kind of got all these different 80s influences and inspirations, but this definitely has that Steve Winwood, Michael Bolton kind of feel with the sax solo and just, it's a good time."

It makes sense that The Voice coach uses his wife as a muse for this newest single as he also shared in the interview that any song that wasn't about Priyanka just "wasn't as good."

"I think that it's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right," said Jonas about his marriage with Priyanka. "And it's been a while, you know, first couple years of a marriage, but I'm very blessed. But so far as it relates to the music and everything, you know, that this project and this whole kind of like the second chapter of this year, starting back in July, just digging into the creative, I think it was just a life source for me to just stay sane and, and kind of keep my head on straight amidst all the craziness."

He added that he hopes listeners can relate to the feelings of joy and reunion he's experienced with his wife on his upcoming album.

"A lot of that was just trying to write songs that were true and authentic to our journey together," said Jonas. "And part of that being, having to be away from each other and then reuniting and just making our story and my story in particular hopefully as relatable as possible, because I think we've all been through similar things, you know, that feeling of distance from the people we love and care about and what it feels like when you get to, you know, be reunited with them and the hopefulness for the future."

2021 has kept the "Jealous" singer busy as his album Spaceman is set to release on March 12. He also returned as a coach on NBC's The Voice and appears in the upcoming film Chaos Walking, arriving March 5.