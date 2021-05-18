"I cracked a rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises," Nick Jonas revealed Monday night on The Voice

Nick Jonas Says He 'Cracked a Rib' from Falling off a Bike: 'I've Been Better'

Nick Jonas is on the mend after a biking accident.

The singer, 28, revealed Monday night on The Voice that he's recovering from injuries he sustained after falling off of a bike recently.

"I'm feeling okay," he said before the Top Nine live performances kicked off. "I've been better, but I'm doing all right."

He continued, explaining: "I cracked a rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises, but I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. Blake, please don't make me laugh too much because it kind of hurts."

Of course, Blake Shelton had to tease his fellow coach just a bit, quipping: "You're just trying to get sympathy votes on this show."

"I'm glad to be here," Jonas replied.

Jonas didn't give any other details about his accident, though TMZ and Entertainment Tonight reported that he was hospitalized Saturday for his injuries, which were sustained while he was filming for an upcoming show.

A representative for Jonas did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This season is the "Jealous" singer's last on The Voice. Next season, his coaching spot will be filled by Ariana Grande.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, Jonas, who was joined on the talk show by fellow Voice judges Shelton, 44, and John Legend, was asked if he had any words of wisdom to share with Grande, 27, before she takes over.

Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

"I mean, Ariana — as we all know — is one of the best singers in the game and she's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you," Jonas joked.