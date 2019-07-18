Nick Jonas Wishes Wife Priyanka Chopra a Happy 37th Birthday with Sweet Post: 'My Whole Heart'

It’s been a life-changing year for Nick Jonas, and on Thursday the singer celebrated the most precious aspect of it: his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Marking her 37th birthday, Jonas posted two photos of the actress on his Instagram post along with a swoon-worthy caption.

“Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday,” wrote the “Sucker” singer.

Months after they started dating last year, Jonas, 26, popped the question with a massive Tiffany & Co. sparkler while the couple were vacationing in Crete for her 36th birthday.

Following their whirlwind romance and engagement, the couple held several extravagant wedding celebrations, including a Western ceremony in Chopra’s home country of India at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

“I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it,” Chopra previously told Elle UK.

In a recent interview with BAZAAR.com, Jonas also opened up about married life, saying he never predicted he would marry someone “very famous and successful” but wouldn’t have it any other way.

Said the star: “The fact that she’d been working in this business for as long as I have, we could relate on that. I’m grateful to have found the right person.”

Last month, the newlyweds headed to France to join Nick’s brother Joe and his wife Sophie Turner for their wedding festivities.

Nick shared a photo of himself and his wife cuddling in Paris as they rode down a river together in a boat. In the shot, Nick held a cigar as Chopra leaned back against his chest.

“City of love,” he captioned the photo.