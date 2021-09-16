"I have been feeling really grateful, so for my birthday, I wanted to do something special for my fans," Nick Jonas tells PEOPLE

Nick Jonas Celebrates His Birthday by Giving Away a Gibson Villa One Guitar: 'Something Special'

All Nick Jonas wants for his birthday is to do "something special" for his fans.

The "Close" singer is collaborating with Villa One and giving away a signed and custom Gibson Villa One guitar for his 29th birthday on Thursday. As Jonas continues on the road with his two brothers, Joe, 32, and Kevin, 33, on their Remember This Tour, he says he's been feeling "very grateful."

"Being on the road and performing with my brothers again has been amazing," Jonas tells PEOPLE. "I have been feeling really grateful, so for my birthday, I wanted to do something special for my fans and give them the chance to win an item that represents a couple of things that bring me joy — music and tequila."

nick jonas Nick Jonas and John Varvatos | Credit: Courtesy Villa One

To enter the giveaway, fans need to follow the Villa One Instagram and click the link on their bio to enter. For extra entries, fans can tag two friends on the post and share the post to their story.

The winner will be announced on Sept. 21.

Villa One is a tequila label that Jonas founded with John Varvatos — as they worked alongside the master distiller Arturo Fuentes, the "Godfather of Tequila." The tequila is offered in three expressions: Silver, Reposado and Añejo.

Aside from being on tour, the Jonas Brothers are also expected to release their newest single "Who's in Your Head" on Friday.

Ahead of its release, Jonas teased a hilarious behind-the-scenes and "top secret" Instagram video of himself "flying" on Tuesday — as he sings the lyrics to his new single.

nick jonas John Varvatos and Nick Jonas | Credit: Courtesy Villa One

"#WhosInYourHead drops this Friday and the video is coming on *REDACTED*!! Can't wait for you all to see this one!" he captioned the video.

The Jonas Brothers appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August when the former One Direction member, Niall Horan, stepped in as host. The foursome then shared a clip of them headed for a round of golf.

Jonas also recently shared a photo alongside his Jersey Boys movie musical castmates as he teased the upcoming project.

"The past couple months I've been in Cleveland playing my dream role as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys!" Jonas captioned his post. "With our incredible cast and crew, we worked tirelessly to create an amazing musical movie event for you all."