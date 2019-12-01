Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary: 'Thank You for Finding Me'

Nick Jonas‘ love for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas is endless.

On Sunday, the singer, 27, wished the actress, 37, happy one-year wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram tribute.

“One year ago today we said forever,” Jonas captioned a breathtaking photo, which shows the couple holding hands before a flower-adorned altar on their special day.

“Well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary,” Jonas added.

In her own post, Chopra Jonas shared highlights from their wedding festivities. “My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me.. Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋 And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed,” she wrote.

The pair tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra’s home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018. Then, they wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day, and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

Just a few days before their anniversary, Chopra Jonas surprised her husband with a German shepherd puppy named Gino as an early anniversary gift — and caught his reaction on camera.

In the video, shared on Instagram Tuesday, the Quantico alum films herself waking up her hubby, shaking him awake and saying “good morning” before picking up Gino to plop him onto the bed. “Who’s that?” she says to the pup as he excitedly paws at the Jonas Brothers band member.

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning,” Jonas wrote in an Instagram post introducing the pup, including the video and some photos with his new furry friend. “Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman.“

Jonas added, “I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ 🐕.”

Chopra Jonas reposted her husband’s Instagram post, writing in her caption, “so much cute in the same frame. 😂🐶❤ happy almost anniversary baby.”

Like any doting dog parent, Jonas quickly set up an Instagram account for Gino — and the now-famous pooch already had more than 294,000 followers.

Chopra and Jonas are already dog parents to Diana, whom Chopra has had since 2016 (the rescue pup even shared an ELLE India cover with the actress last year).

Diana welcomed her “baby brother” to the family on her own Instagram account with a photo of Jonas snuggling up to Gino.