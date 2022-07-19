"So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you," Nick Jonas wrote to his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on her 40th birthday

Nick Jonas Calls Wife Priyanka Chopra the 'Jewel of July' on Her 40th Birthday: 'I Love You'

Nick Jonas is still on cloud nine with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

The "Jealous" singer, 29, celebrated her birthday on Monday, praising Priyanka as "the jewel of July" in a special carousel of photos uploaded to Instagram.

In the first picture, Nick kissed Priyanka on the beach. He sported a black tank top and a pair of shorts while Priyanka wore a knitted yellow shirt and skirt set with a matching headscarf.

He also included a photo of the Unfinished author holding up a sign that read, "Happy Birthday Priyanka, 80's baby!"

"Happiest birthday to my ❤️," Nick captioned the post. "So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra."

She replied in the comments section, "Love of my life."

The couple welcomed their first child together –– a daughter, Malti –– via surrogate in January.

The infant's first 100-plus days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, but she was able to join her parents in their family home following her NICU stay.

"It is certainly life-changing," Jonas told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month of being a father. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."

The singer gave an update on his family in May, telling Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, "Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift a baby is."

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, welcomed their second child together. The two also share daughter Willa, whom they welcomed in July 2020.

The Game of Thrones actress, 26, confirmed that she and her husband, 32, were expecting their second child together in an interview with Elle UK published in early May.

