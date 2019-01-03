Nick Jonas Says He’s ‘Blushing’ While Praising New Wife Priyanka Chopra

It was love at first sight for newlywed Nick Jonas.

The “Chains” singer, 26, recently opened up about his whirlwind romance with wife Priyanka Chopra, 36, who he wed in December after just seven months of dating.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It was kind of an instant thing,” Jonas told Entertainment Tonight. “I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key.”

“I’m blushing now!” he added.

Now that he’s a married man, Jonas is looking forward to what’s next. “My life is very good right now, very excited, lots of good things coming up,” he revealed. “It’s been a good year.”

RELATED: Joe Jonas Says Brother Nick Jonas and Wife Priyanka Chopra Are a ‘Match Made in Heaven’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Rajanish Kakade/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Sealed with a Kiss! Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Ring in 2019 with a Sweet Embrace

Jonas and Chopra celebrated their first New Year’s Eve as a married couple with a sweet embrace while vacationing with family in Switzerland on Monday.

Both shared photos of their New Year’s kiss via Instagram. “From mine to yours.. Happy new year everyone!” Chopra captioned her snapshot.

Jonas shared a video of the festivities — complete with music, colored lights, fire and smoke — to his social media account. “Happy new year everyone from Verbier!” he wrote.

Prior to their New Year’s Eve, the pair celebrated their first Christmas together with another trip, gathering their families together in England for the holiday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

It was a busy end of 2018 for Chopra and Jonas.

Their wedding festivities kicked off on Friday, Nov. 30 with a Mehendi ceremony, where they were both adorned with henna tattoos, and a Sangeet that night in which both families performed elaborate musical numbers with choreography and costumes.

The next day, on Dec. 1, the bride and groom were married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in a Western ceremony officiated by Jonas’ father. As a string quartet played, Chopra — wearing a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a stunning 75-foot long veil — was escorted down the aisle by her mother Madhu (her father, Ashok, died of cancer in 2013).

Jonas, too, wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, all of the bridesmaids and all of the groomsmen (which included Chopra’s brother and Jonas’ brothers) wore the designer for the wedding. The couple exchanged wedding bands by Chopard.

After the two exchanged vows again in a lavish Hindu wedding, they concluded the weekend with a Bidaai, a bridal ritual where Chopra’s family blessed her new life with Jonas.

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” the actress told PEOPLE. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

Having multiple celebrations was actually Jonas’ idea, Chopra revealed in an interview with PEOPLE. “It melted my heart,” she said. “Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”

“You know, you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was,” Nick said of the wedding. “It was highly emotional.”