Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas the 'Most Generous Loving Man I've Ever Met' on His Birthday

Nick Jonas is being showered with love on his 27th birthday!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video of some of her favorite moments in their relationship to mark her husband’s special day. The 37-year-old actress put together footage and photos throughout their nearly two-year romance on Instagram Monday.

“The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world,” Chopra Jonas wrote. “Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas.”

The Sky Is Pink star and the Jonas Brothers musician tied the knot (multiple times!) during their extravagant December 2018 wedding celebrations.

Jonas also received sweet birthday messages from his brothers Kevin and Joe.

“Happy birthday @nickjonas hope today is filled with so much love and awesomeness!!!” the eldest sibling wrote on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my dude! Love ya man. Stay awesome. Keeping growing. keep making people smile. Here’s a few of my favorite photos,” the former DNCE band member said.

Joe’s post, to which Nick responded with a red heart emoji on Instagram, included several candid photos, including a mirror selfie from Nick’s wedding reception in India.

In late 2018, shortly after their wedding, Chopra Jonas told PEOPLE that the couple plan to take things as they come. “I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances,” she said. “We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen.”

Jonas added, ”Let us be married first for a while before we have to make all these big decisions. We’re in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time.”