Nick Jonas Shares the Advice He Would Give to 'Incredible' Ariana Grande About The Voice Coaches

Nick Jonas is giving Ariana Grande some advice ahead of her forthcoming coaching gig on The Voice.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 28-year-old singer was asked if he had any words of wisdom to share with Grande, 27, before she takes over his coaching spot on the next season.

During the segment, the "Jealous" crooner was joined by fellow Voice judges John Legend and Blake Shelton, as well as Kelly Clarkson, who also serves as a judge on the NBC singing competition series.

"I mean, Ariana — as we all know — is one of the best singers in the game and she's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you," Jonas joked.

Surprised by Jonas' advice, the coaches all laughed, before Legend, 42, quipped, "We've been feeding her lots of useful advice," which then prompted Jonas to sarcastically reply, "Yeah, I'm sure."

In March, Grande announced that she will be joining the series' 21st season as a coach, replacing Jonas, who returned to the franchise last year.

"Surprise!!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!" she wrote at the time. "@nickjonas we will miss you."

Grande follows in the footsteps of Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Shakira and Christina Aguilera, all of whom previously served as coaches on the hit show.

Last month, during a virtual Q&A with his fellow season 20 coaches alongside mega mentor Snoop Dogg, Shelton, 44, said, "I'm excited about Ariana joining the show because it's somebody new for me to beat." (Shelton has won the show a record seven times total.)

Legend, on the other hand, said he can't wait to see what Grande brings to season 21. "Part of the charm of the show is that we keep things exciting and bring different coaches on that will add a new flavor to the mix," he said. "Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills."

The EGOT winner added, "I think so many of our fans out there truly love her, and I think she's going to bring additional fans to the show, a different audience to the show, and I think it's going to be great for all of us. What we've learned is that our audience likes some stability with coaches, but I think it also likes for us to introduce some new flavors to the mix every once in a while. I think Ariana is going to be a great addition."

During their joint appearance on Clarkson's eponymous talk show, the four Voice stars continued to playfully tease one another with Clarkson, 39, telling the men, "You could at least warn her about the one she's probably going to sit next to," as she pointed to Shelton. "Might be nice."

Legend said that Grande won't be walking blindly into the new gig, however, as "she watches the show."

"She knows about Blake," Legend joked, which prompted the country singer to question what his costar meant. "Lies and deception," Clarkson joked.

"Let's hope I don't step on her," Shelton said, signaling to an image of Grande on a nearby screen. "She looks so tiny on there."