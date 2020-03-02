Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Spend 'Magic' Sunday Horseback Riding on the Beach

No Sunday scaries here!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra ended the weekend in a special way, heading out for a picturesque horseback ride along the beaches of Carpinteria, a small oceanside city in Santa Barbara, California.

The romantic Sunday photos were shared on both their respective Instagram pages — the stunning shots showing the smiling pair laughing as they watched the ocean waves with their horses from the coast.

Jonas, 27, was dressed in all black, a stark contrast from the white horse he was riding. The “Sucker” singer and new Voice coach completed his look with a matching cowboy hat.

Chopra, 37, also rocked her own cowboy hat, though settled on a light brown one that she paired with a brown Fendi jacket, black leggings and a sweater.

“Magic,” Chopra captioned her post on Instagram, while Jonas simply wrote, “Sunday.” Each added heart emojis to their dreamy shots.

It’s been nearly two years since Jonas and Chopra got together — the duo’s romance kicked off in May 2018 before and they tied the knot in December that year.

And since their whirlwind romance took off, the A-list pair haven’t by shy about sharing details of their relationship with their fans on social media, often showing glimpses into their sweet family moments.

The actress and the singer also always support each other at public events and walk red carpets together. Chopra has even supported her husband while the Jonas Brothers toured the country.

“I am so grateful for our journey together so far,” Jonas wrote on Instagram last May, calling Chopra, “my best friend, my confidant, my muse, [and] my beautiful wife.”

“You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself,” he said. “I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

Back in December, Jonas and Chopra dedicated loving tributes to each other on Instagram while celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

“One year ago today we said forever,” Jonas captioned a breathtaking photo, which showed the couple holding hands before a flower-adorned altar on their special day. “Well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.”

In her own post, Chopra shared highlights from their wedding festivities and wrote, “My promise. Then… today… forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion… all in the same moment. Thank you for finding me.. Happy first wedding anniversary husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋 And thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed.”

Speaking to PEOPLE after the anniversary, the actress raved about their milestone celebration.

“It was really lovely,” Chopra said of their anniversary festivities, which included surprising her husband with a new German shepherd puppy named Gino.

“It was good to get away from all the work that we’ve been doing. He’s been on tour, I’ve been filming a movie, so it was nice to just sort of disconnect,” she added. “Even if it was just two days, it was enough.”