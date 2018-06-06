Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Continue to Flirt on Instagram: 'Who Is Cuter?'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are once again taking their flirtation to Instagram.

On Wednesday, the popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs caught Chopra, 35, leaving a cheeky comment on a video Jonas shared the day before.

In the clip, the “Jealous” singer, 25, was visiting Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, and posing alongside a koala bear.

“Who is cuter?” Chopra asked in her comment, with a laugh.

The remark came days after Jonas flirted with Chopra on her Instagram page, commenting on a photo the Quantico actress posted of herself and her friends smiling as they enjoyed a couple of hamburgers following a benefit dinner thrown by Chanel and the Natural Resources Defense Council on Saturday.

“That smile,” Jonas wrote alongside the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Three days earlier, the pair packed on the PDA during a night out in Los Angeles.

An onlooker told PEOPLE the new couple cuddled at a table on the patio while enjoying a dinner date at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, California.

“They were very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw,” said the insider of the couple, adding that they “seemed really into each other” and “were very cute.”

News broke late last month that Jonas and Chopra have been spending quality time together.

The stars were spotted enjoying Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. They continued their hangouts together the following day at the Dodgers game in Los Angeles before spending the rest of the holiday weekend with Jonas’ pals on a boat.

“They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that the relationship is “very casual.”

Reps for both stars did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas George Pimentel/WireImage

Last year, the entertainers posed together at the Met Gala, but Chopra later explained they were merely both dressed by Ralph Lauren.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?” Jimmy Kimmel joked with the actress when she stopped by his late-night show.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. 11? I didn’t know that,” Chopra responded. “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like, ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”