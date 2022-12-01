Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Anniversary Tributes: 'Just Like That It's Been 4 Years'

“Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram to celebrate 4 years of marriage to Jonas

By
Published on December 1, 2022 03:39 PM
Chopra Jonas Wedding, New Delhi, India - 04 Dec 2018
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their wedding reception in New Delhi, India in December. Photo: Altaf Qadri/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Four years later, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are still suckers for each other.

The couple, who tied the knot with two ceremonies (one Hindu and one Christian) in 2018, celebrated the milestone on Instagram with short-but-sweet anniversary tributes.

"Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved," Priyanka, 40, wrote alongside a photo of her and Nick on the dance floor. "Happy anniversary babe."

Nick commented "❤️❤️❤️" on her heartfelt tribute in addition to celebrating his wife with a post of his own.

The "Jealous" singer, 30, shared two photos, one from each of the couple's wedding ceremonies, captioned, "And just like that it's been 4 years."

"Happy anniversary my love," he finished.

The Quantico actress and Jonas Brothers singer are no strangers to publicly sharing their affection for each other and their 10-month-old daughter Malti, who was welcomed via surrogate in January. Their first child together, Malti spent over 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before the couple was able to bring her home in May.

Since then, the new parents have shared lots of adorable photos of baby Malti, whose head also cameos in Priyanka's Instagram profile picture.

Last month, Priyanka rang in the holiday season with photos of her snuggling with baby Malti in front of her cozy fireplace after announcing that their Christmas tree is up for the season.

Priyanka captioned the mother-daughter photo, "It's beginning to look a lot like…," lovingly poking fun at Nick, who shared an Instagram photo with the same caption last holiday season.

Earlier this year, the "Burnin' Up" singer told PEOPLE that he's been leaning on Priyanka as they navigate being first-time parents together, calling her his "rock."

"I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri," he said in the interview.

