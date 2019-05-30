Nick Jonas Was Afraid Siblings Would ‘Never Speak to Me Again’ After Jonas Brothers Split

The Jonas Brothers may be back together now, but it didn’t always look like a reunion was in the cards.

In an upcoming interview with CBS This Morning, brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, open up about the impact their 2013 split had on their relationship as bandmates and siblings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I checked out in my mind that – that was it. There’s going to be no more brothers ever,” Joe, 29, told host Tracy Smith in the interview, which will air in full on Sunday.

“And I feared that, you know, we – they would never speak to me again,” added Nick, 26, who has previously admitted that he was responsible for breaking up the band.

Opening up about what led to the split, Nick shared that there was no “simple” explanation.

“To call it creative differences is almost too simple,” he said. “And I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren’t selling. We were making music that I don’t think we were all super proud of, and it wasn’t connected.”

RELATED: The Jonas Brothers ‘Lost Touch’ with What They Wanted Their Music to Say Before Breakup

“So I had a very tough conversation with them where I laid it out for them,” Nick explained. “I said, ‘You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.’ And it didn’t go so well.”

However, while the brothers went through their share of difficulties, Joe believes it’s all been worth it.

“We definitely were supposed to go through all of what we went through to get to this point,” he shared. “I think it was, it was kind of, I guess you could say destiny, whatever it may be, but yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we’re going to do it right.”

(L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas CBS Sunday Morning

In the new documentary Chasing Happiness, which premieres June 4 on Amazon Prime Video, the brothers also opened up about the moment they called it quits.

As Kevin, 31, explained, “Me and Joe sit down and Nick says, ‘As you guys know, things haven’t been the same, and the Jonas Brothers should be no more.’”

Joe added, “It was not, ‘My heart’s not in it, and I want to be real with you as band members and brothers.’ It was, ‘The band is over. I want to go do stuff without you guys and I’ve made up my mind.'”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Asks the Jonas Brothers About Taking Off Their Purity Rings: ‘Did It Feel So Good?’

“I felt betrayed, I felt lied to, I felt angry, numb,” Joe explained. “What hurt the most was that it came from Nick because he is my best friend.”

“I thought that me, Kevin and Nick were going to do this forever, and that it was us against the world,” he added.

Kevin went on to share that Joe “finally broke down” and said, “You want to be done? Fine. We’re done.”

“That’s when I knew the band was over,” Kevin remarked. “Because Joe and Nick were thick as thieves.”

(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fortunately for fans, the brothers put all their past drama behind them before reuniting earlier this year with a more adult sound in their single “Sucker.”

In addition to releasing their studio album, Happiness Begins, which drops June 7, the boys will also be heading on a North American tour the following month.

CBS Sunday Morning airs Sundays at 9:00 a.m. ET on CBS.