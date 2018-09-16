Nick Jonas Celebrates His 26th Birthday with Priyanka Chopra at California Baseball Game

Take him out to the ballgame!

Just one day before Nick Jonas officially turned 26 on Sunday, he celebrated his birthday by attending a baseball game with his fiancée Priyanka Chopra and a group of friends at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

“Birthday Hang,” the Quantico alum, 36, wrote alongside a group photo from the outing, in which she could be seen smiling while leaning against her husband-to-be, whose new mustache was on display for all to see.

In the image, Nick’s older brother Joe Jonas, 29, could also be seen hiding his face behind a fanned-out stack of dollar bills.

The “Jealous” singer also shared a photo of himself practicing his swing at the stadium while decked out in red for the home team.

“Baseball is cool,” he wrote alongside the photo, making sure to give Chopra a sweet shout-out for taking the action shot.

Nick went on to share a video from the batting practice on his Instagram Story.

After the game — which the Angels lost to the Seattle Mariners, 6-5 — Nick performed a special show to raise awareness for Strike Out Slavery, which seeks to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Following the concert, Strike Out Slavery’s Twitter account thanked Nick “for the incredible concert.”

Nick also previously performed a postgame concert at the first Strike Out Slavery Day held at Angel Stadium last year.

On his actual birthday, Nick invited studio executives and producers to a reading of Dessert First, his first-ever play, according to Variety.

Nick also got a very special birthday greeting from his eldest brother Kevin, 30.

“Happy birthday @nickjonas love you brother!!” he wrote.

Happy birthday @nickjonas love you brother!! — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) September 16, 2018

Just one week ahead of his birthday, Nick revealed he and his future wife’s unusual — and very cheeky — celebrity couple nickname.

“Do you guys have a celebrity nickname?” he was asked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Oh boy,” Jonas said before answering. Fallon, 43, then directed the question to Chopra, who was backstage.

“Prick!” Chopra yelled, causing the audience to erupt with laughter.

“She likes prick,” Jonas replied, before adding, “I don’t like that one that much.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Rob Kim/Getty

In August, Nick and Chopra confirmed their engagement by posting a photo from their engagement party in Mumbai, India.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas/Instagram

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Nick captioned the photo, which shows Chopra lovingly gazing into his eyes with her hand placed on his chest.

Chopra captioned her photo, “Taken… With all my heart and soul.”

PEOPLE confirmed Nick proposed to Chopra on her 36th birthday while the lovebirds were vacationing in London.