Nick Jonas Says 2019 Met Gala Will Be 'Full Circle' for Him and Wife Priyanka Chopra

The 2019 Met Gala is around the corner and newlywed Nick Jonas is looking forward to having a “full circle” moment with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, at this year’s fashion bash.

The 26-year-old singer graced the orange carpet at the Ugly Dolls premiere in Los Angeles where he talked about getting ready for this year’s gala — and the couple’s role on the benefit committee.

“It’s pretty cool. I hope I get a clipboard with all the names to make sure everybody’s on the list,” Jonas joked while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the film’s premiere on Saturday. “I don’t actually know what my responsibilities are, but I’m really thrilled they asked us to do that.”

Jonas and Chopra famously posed together on the iconic Met stairs back in 2017 while modeling their custom Ralph Lauren looks. Though the now-couple were not an official pair at the time, the flirtatious photos caused fans to speculate about a potential relationship between the two.

This year, the newlyweds — who married back in December with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India — will return to the Met’s grand staircase. They will not only attend the gala as guests but also as co-hosts of the annual fashion event.

“It’s coming together,” Jonas said to Entertainment Tonight of his look for the upcoming affair. “To be honest, I’m very excited, I love the Met Gala, it’s always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I’m just going to be there to support her.”

The Jonas Brothers singer added, “So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine.”

And while Jonas shined on the orange carpet of his Ugly Dolls premiere, his wife was far away in Mumbai engaging in some quality girl time.

The Isn’t It Romantic? star recently shared photos featuring herself and her girlfriends hanging out while making homemade ice cream in India.

Chopra captioned one photo of her girl gang, “Making homemade ice cream! Thank you to the hostess with the mostest. @_iiishmagish love u! Your home is amazing! I wish you love and laughter always. Here’s to many more girls nights!❤️💋 @aliaabhatt u Missed the madness by minutes! Love all u ladies!”

It appears the actress will make her way back to the states to attend the upcoming Met Gala next Monday, May 6.