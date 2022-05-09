Nick Cave's Son Jethro Lazenby Dead at 31, Bad Seeds Frontman Confirms 'With Much Sadness'

"With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away," wrote Nick Cave in a statement obtained by PEOPLE

Model Jethro Lazenby Cave walks the runway during the Versace Milan Menswear Spring/Summer 2011 show on June 19, 2010 in Milan, Italy.

Jethro Lazenby, son of musician Nick Cave, has died. He was 31.

"With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away," wrote the 64-year-old Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds frontman in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday. "We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."

Jethro was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1991 and has said he didn't learn Cave was his father until around 8 years old.

"It was a difficult time, but it turned out great in the end," Cave said in a 2008 interview, per The Guardian. "To my eternal regret, I didn't make much contact with Jethro in the early years, but I now have a great relationship with him."

Nick Cave with his sons Luke and Jefro Cave (R) attend the fashion show at Portobello Film Festival curated by Bella Freud with clothes from Portobello Market, at Westbourne Studios on August 3, 2006 in London, England

He began a modeling career around 2007 and then scored acting roles in films including 2007's Corroboree and 2011's My Little Princess.

In a 2012 interview, Jethro spoke about growing up as the son of a famous rock star: "It didn't start off that great, having all this s— with my dad and being in his shadow."

More recently, Jethro's had a couple of encounters with law enforcement. In 2018, he served jail time following a series of violent assaults on his then-girlfriend.

Last month, he was sent to jail again after admitting to brutally attacking his mother, Beau Lazenby, per the Daily Mail. Beau recalled finding Jethro at her front door after midnight on March 7, and after he talked her into letting him sleep in her house for the night, they got into an argument the next morning and he attacked her.

"While standing in front of the victim the accused has then reached forward and grabbed both the victim's shoulders with his hands," said a police officer, per the Herald Sun. "He lunged forward and kneed the victim to the face and nose, causing bleeding and bruising."

According to court hearings, Jethro screamed "I'm going to murder you" three times while holding Beau down during the altercation.

Jethro's lawyer, Sean Ghattas, claimed his client's judgement was affected by diagnosed schizophrenia, per BBC News.

Jethro, who was on bail when the incident occurred, accepted a deal to plead guilty to one count of unlawful assault and breaching court orders. His remaining charges were dropped, including intentionally causing injury.

At the time of his death, Jethro was awaiting sentencing for the alleged attacks.