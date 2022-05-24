Bad Seeds Frontman Nick Cave Thanks Fans for 'Kind Words' and 'Support' Following Son Jethro's Death

The Bad Seeds frontman expressed gratitude in response to a fan message about Jethro's death posted to his blog, The Red Hand Files

Nick Cave is opening up about his son Jethro Lazenby's death.

In a new post on the Bad Seeds frontman's The Red Hand Files blog, Cave, 64, responded to a fan who reached out to express their condolences to the musician and his family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have no question for you today," wrote Teresa, a fan from Australia. "I just wanted to send my heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of Jethro. All I can do is offer the collective love of all who read your letters. Much love to you and all your family."

Cave responded by expressing gratitude toward the "kind words" he's received from fans since Jethro died earlier this month. He was 31.

"Dear Teresa. Thank you for your letter. Many others have written to me about Jethro, sending condolences and kind words," he wrote. "These letters are a great source of comfort and I'd like to thank all of you for your support."

Cave said he will return to writing on the blog "in a few weeks."

Cave confirmed Jethro's passing "with much sadness" earlier this month and said he was "grateful for family privacy at this time" in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Jethro was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1991 and has said he didn't learn Cave was his father until around 8 years old.

"It was a difficult time, but it turned out great in the end," Cave said in a 2008 interview, per The Guardian. "To my eternal regret, I didn't make much contact with Jethro in the early years, but I now have a great relationship with him."

Nick Cave with his sons Luke and Jefro Cave (R) attend the fashion show at Portobello Film Festival curated by Bella Freud with clothes from Portobello Market, at Westbourne Studios on August 3, 2006 in London, England Luke Cave, Nick Cave, and Jethro Lazenby | Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

He began a modeling career around 2007 and then scored acting roles in films including 2007's Corroboree and 2011's My Little Princess.

In a 2012 interview, Jethro spoke about growing up as the son of a famous rock star: "It didn't start off that great, having all this s— with my dad and being in his shadow."

More recently, Jethro's had multiple encounters with law enforcement. In 2018, he served jail time following a series of violent assaults on his then-girlfriend.

Last month, he was sent to jail again after admitting to brutally attacking his mother, Beau Lazenby, per the Daily Mail. Beau recalled finding Jethro at her front door after midnight on March 7, and after he talked her into letting him sleep in her house for the night, they got into an argument the next morning and he attacked her.

Jethro's lawyer, Sean Ghattas, claimed his client's judgement was affected by diagnosed schizophrenia, per BBC News.

Jethro, who was on bail when the incident occurred, accepted a deal to plead guilty to one count of unlawful assault and breaching court orders. His remaining charges were dropped, including intentionally causing injury.

At the time of his death, Jethro was awaiting sentencing for the alleged attacks.