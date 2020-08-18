Backstreet Boys to Interact with Fans and Share Memorable Stories on New Apple Music Radio Show

"We have a very, very loyal fan base that we love so much and appreciate and we just thought that it would be a really cool opportunity to share those stories," Nick Carter told PEOPLE

Backstreet's back ... with a brand new radio show!

On Tuesday, Apple Music Radio announced the launch of three new stations: Apple Music 1 (formerly known as Beats 1), Apple Music Country and Apple Music Hits, which will feature a variety of artists' exclusive shows including the Backstreet Boys and All I Have to Give Radio — a show that will feature the band's five members — Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean, and Howie Dorough — getting up close and personal with fans (and each other!) by answering questions, sharing memories and discussing the band's future.

"We have a very, very loyal fan base that we love so much and appreciate and we just thought that it would be a really cool opportunity to share those stories with our beloved fan base and people who may not necessarily be fans," Carter, 40, exclusively told PEOPLE on Tuesday. "You'll learn a little bit more about us. We just thought it'd be a cool moment to share some insight into the band."

Speaking towards the group's evolvement throughout the years, Carter said the show will feature details from the band's past —both business and personal — that has helped shaped the guys into who they are today.

"The thing about it is that life takes us from A to B," he said. "That's what life is. It's a growing experience. It's a learning experience and we have learned throughout the years from the business side of things and the personal side of things and we've grown into the people that we are today."

"We're proud of who we are as a group and how we were able to overcome the adversities that can be thrown at us and to rise above and to stay humble because really, that's what it's all about," he added. "We know that we're grateful and still be able to be here after all these years. We know that we're fortunate and we don't take that for granted. We know that we're blessed and so we just try to stay as humble as possible."

In April, the iconic boyband celebrated their 27th anniversary and celebrated the occasion with an emotional 'Thank You" to their fans.

"Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys," the band’s official Instagram account shared. "On Apr 20, 1993, we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group."

"We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us," their note continued, referencing their fans. "We hoped you'd hear our music. Then you came…a dozen …a hundred…thousands…millions!? To say we dreamed for this would be an understatement. We know we are here because of you. You were our little dream and now you are all our reality. Grateful for what each of you has given us and for what's ahead…As long as there’ll be music… 🖤"

Though the Boys have postponed the remaining dates of their DNA World Tour until 2021 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Carter said each and every one of them are grateful for the time they are able to spend with their families.

"The silver lining is, there are plans to hopefully get touring back in June or July of next year," said Carter. "But we realize and understand the importance of being responsible when it comes to shows and touring. Right now, we're just waiting to see what happens and following the rules and being responsible and taking care of our families."

"We're all in quarantine but finding things to do with my son while we're indoors and just being present really is important — and that's another silver lining of the pandemic. We now all have to be home with each other," he added. "As a father and a husband (Carter shares 4-year-old son Odin Reign and 10-month-old daughter Saoirse Reign with wife Lauren Kitt), it is important for me to be present as much as I can."

The new Apple stations will feature exclusive shows from artists such as Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Huey Lewis, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, Florida Georgia Line and many more.