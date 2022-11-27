Nick Carter Spends 'Quality Time with All Our Loved Ones' on Thanksgiving After Brother Aaron's Death

Nick Carter was joined by his wife Lauren Kitt and their three children to celebrate Thanksgiving weeks after his brother, Aaron Carter, died at age 34

By
Published on November 27, 2022 12:16 PM
Thanksgiving. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClbcmIOLO2i/ Nick Carter/Instagram
Photo: Nick Carter/Instagram

Nick Carter spent his Thanksgiving surrounded by his biggest support group.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, was joined by his wife Lauren Kitt and their three children — Odin Reign, 6½, Saoirse Reign, 3, and 19-month-old Pearl — as they celebrated the November holiday as a unit with other extended family members.

"So thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved ones on Thanksgiving," Carter wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "We hope you all had a great time as well. 🙏🏻."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharing their newly made Thanksgiving memories on Instagram, one image Nick posted showed him and his wife posing with their three little ones at the kids' table. Another featured the singer smiling alongside Odin and Pearl, with some BSB plaques in the background.

Other images in Nick's post featured the children embracing their other family members, as well as a group kids pic. As Lance Bass suggested in the comment section: "Your kids table must have been huge!"

Thanksgiving. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClbcmIOLO2i/ Nick Carter/Instagram
Nick Carter/Instagram

Carter's post comes just three weeks after his younger brother, Aaron Carter, died at the age of 34.

While Aaron and Nick had a tumultuous relationship over the years before the singer's death, the pop star honored his sibling in a heartfelt Instagram tribute earlier this month, writing about how his love for his little brother "has never ever faded."

"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," Nick wrote. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Nick and Angel Carter, Aaron's twin sister, have since launched a donation fund for youth mental health in honor of Aaron. Earlier in the month, the pair pointed fans to a donation page that will benefit On Our Sleeves, a children's mental health organization helping families across America, per a news release.

According to the release, "On Our Sleeves is on a mission to provide every community in America access to free, evidenced-informed educational resources necessary for breaking stigmas about child mental health as well as educating families and advocates."

Fans can donate on the fund's page, which features the message, "Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others."

Related Articles
Aaron Carter, Angel Carter and Nick Carter
Nick and Angel Carter Launch Donation Fund for Youth Mental Health in Honor of Late Brother Aaron
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during Howie Dorough's Birthday Party at LAX in Hollywood
Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys Tearfully Honor Aaron Carter at London Concert: 'Heavy Hearts'
Nick Carter and Aaron carter
Nick Carter Reacts to Death of Younger Brother Aaron: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'
the game, aaron carter, nick carter
The Game Sends Love to Nick Carter After Brother Aaron's Death: He Was a 'Very Good Human'
aaron lamore - Father Dies in Freak Accident After Falling from Vehicle and Fracturing Skull
Illinois Dad Dies After Falling Out of Car While Collecting Donations for Daughter's Girl Scout Troop
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Pays Tribute After His Death: 'I Loved You Beyond Measure'
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
nick carter juggling parenting with tour life
Nick Carter Admits Juggling Touring and Parenting Is 'Tough' After Missing Daughter's Birthday
nick carter juggling parenting with tour life
Nick Carter Says Daughter Saoirse, 3, 'Won't Let Me Sing to Her Anymore': She Gets 'Too Emotional'
Lindsay Lohan, Aaron Carter
Lindsay Lohan Says She Has a 'Lot of Love' for Aaron Carter as She Remembers Ex Days After His Death
aaron-carter
Aaron Carter Dead: Looking Back at the Former Child Star's Ups and Downs
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Hilary Duff attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,); PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 10: Aaron Carter attends the Celebrity Boxing Face Off between Lamar Odom & Aaron Carter on April 10, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)
Hilary Duff Reacts to Ex Aaron Carter's Death: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'
CARRIE ANN INABA; AARON CARTER
Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers Former 'DWTS' Contestant Aaron Carter as 'One of the Brightest Lights'
Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode
Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode
Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Says Her Heart Is 'Completely Broken' After Singer's Death
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 16: Singer Aaron Carter attends "The Night Time Show" Holiday Special benefiting Children's Hospital Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Kramer Glickman at Hollywood Improv on December 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Aaron Carter, 'LØVË' Artist and Former Child Star, Dead at 34