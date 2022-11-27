Nick Carter Spends 'Quality Time with All Our Loved Ones' on Thanksgiving After Brother Aaron's Death

Nick Carter spent his Thanksgiving surrounded by his biggest support group.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, was joined by his wife Lauren Kitt and their three children — Odin Reign, 6½, Saoirse Reign, 3, and 19-month-old Pearl — as they celebrated the November holiday as a unit with other extended family members.

"So thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved ones on Thanksgiving," Carter wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "We hope you all had a great time as well. 🙏🏻."

Sharing their newly made Thanksgiving memories on Instagram, one image Nick posted showed him and his wife posing with their three little ones at the kids' table. Another featured the singer smiling alongside Odin and Pearl, with some BSB plaques in the background.

Other images in Nick's post featured the children embracing their other family members, as well as a group kids pic. As Lance Bass suggested in the comment section: "Your kids table must have been huge!"

Nick Carter/Instagram

Carter's post comes just three weeks after his younger brother, Aaron Carter, died at the age of 34.

While Aaron and Nick had a tumultuous relationship over the years before the singer's death, the pop star honored his sibling in a heartfelt Instagram tribute earlier this month, writing about how his love for his little brother "has never ever faded."

"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," Nick wrote. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother."

Nick and Angel Carter, Aaron's twin sister, have since launched a donation fund for youth mental health in honor of Aaron. Earlier in the month, the pair pointed fans to a donation page that will benefit On Our Sleeves, a children's mental health organization helping families across America, per a news release.

According to the release, "On Our Sleeves is on a mission to provide every community in America access to free, evidenced-informed educational resources necessary for breaking stigmas about child mental health as well as educating families and advocates."

Fans can donate on the fund's page, which features the message, "Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others."