Nick Carter Shares Emotional New Tribute Song for Late Brother Aaron: 'Miss You with All My Heart'

Nick Carter is paying tribute to his late younger brother Aaron Carter with an emotional new song, more than two months after the singer's tragic death.

The Backstreet Boys star, 42, released his new track "Hurts to Love You" on Wednesday, and on it, sings of the ways in which he hoped Aaron could conquer his demons.

The former child star struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues before his sudden death on Nov. 5 at age 34.

"Always hoped your tomorrows/Would be better than the days before/I hoped you'd find your road to follow/To a place you were happy in this world," Carter sings in the ballad, which he cowrote.

In the chorus, the star admits that it "hurts to love" his late brother, but he still does.

"Miss you with all my heart, you know I always will/I always prayed for peace my soul could feel," he sings. "It's hard to let go of the anger/I know for me it took some time/Sometimes the darkness lasts forever/Feels like the light won't ever shine."

Carter shared a heartfelt Instagram post shortly after Aaron's death, writing that although the two shared a "complicated relationship" over the years, his "heart is broken."

"My love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," he wrote. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."

Carter concluded: "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth."

The day after Aaron's death, Carter leaned on his Backstreet Boys bandmates as he broke down in tears while performing in London.

"It was very emotional for me, having my guys with me," he later told Extra of the performance. "That night, it was tough to get up on stage."

Aaron's cause of death has not yet been released, but police sources previously told PEOPLE they believe he lost consciousness and drowned in his bathtub.

Aaron's twin sister Angel has since organized a benefit concert called Songs for Tomorrow, which will raise money for On Our Sleeves, an organization that aims to break stigmas surrounding children's mental health.

Angel and Lance Bass will cohost the Jan. 18 event at Bass' Los Angeles nightclub HEART, and Carter is set to perform. Other performances and appearances include members of the Backstreet Boys, members of *NSYNC, O-Town, LFO, B. Howard, Ryan Cabrera and more.