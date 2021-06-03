Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Teases Collaboration with *NSYNC's Lance Bass: 'It's Going to Be Huge'

"We're doing it for Pride, which will be really good," Lance Bass said of the forthcoming project in honor of Pride Month, which will also feature Joey Fatone and potentially AJ McLean

The world's fan-favorite '90s boy bands will soon be colliding!

Initially led by Carter, 41, and Bass, 42, Joey Fatone later joined the live video where he helped tease the collaborative boy band project, which Carter said will also potentially feature AJ McLean.

"Since it is Pride Month, I guess we can kind of tease a little something," Carter began. "What we're talking about doing … We can't give away too much. ... So basically, Lance, Joey, myself, A.J. maybe — we're just going to say we're going to be doing something special. And we're going to announce it in the next week … And it's going to be huge. It's going to be really big and we're really excited."

"We're doing it for Pride, which will be really good," Bass continued, before Fatone, 44, added, "It's one of those things where all Pride is really near and dear to our hearts ... We all live in the community, especially the entertainment community, [where] there is a lot of LGBTQ."

Bass and Carter first teased the secret project together back in September when they each shared Instagram photos of themselves posing with one another.

"Workin on a little somethin' somethin'," Bass captioned his post at the time, adding the hashtags, "#FrostedTips" and "#ComingSoon."

Carter shared a similar image and wrote, "Working on something big," alongside the same hashtags as Bass.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in December, Carter was asked about the project, teasing that it is "exciting, diverse and I guess you could say liberating."

"We had this idea of something that [we're] not giving it out quite yet, but with everything that's been going on …We've been playing phone tag," Carter told the outlet at the time. "All I can say is it's in the realm of what we said, a collaboration, and that's all I'm gonna say right now. But we're still talking."

Elsewhere, during their Instagram Live convo, Bass and Carter also chatted about an array of other topics, including memories from when they were a part of their respective boy bands in the 1990s.

Speaking about the friendly beef between The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC, Bass said, "The rivalry was fun."

"It was fun to have your team," he added. "… But then sometimes it goes a little overboard and I think right now this world is very volatile and divided."

The duo also revealed their favorite songs from each other's groups, with Bass sharing that he loves The Backstreet Boys' track, "The Call," while Carter said he wished his group sang *NSYNC's "I Want You Back."