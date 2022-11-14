Nick and Angel Carter Launch Donation Fund for Youth Mental Health in Honor of Late Brother Aaron

"Very grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my brother," Nick wrote in part on social media about the fund's creation

By
Published on November 14, 2022 03:44 PM
Aaron Carter, Angel Carter and Nick Carter
Photo: John Sciulli/WireImage for YMI JEANSWEAR INTERNATIONAL

Nick and Angel Carter have launched a donation fund for youth mental health in honor of their brother Aaron, who died earlier this month.

The Monday announcement pointed fans to a donation page that will benefit On Our Sleeves, a children's mental health organization helping families across America, according to a news release. Nick, 42, has long been a supporter of On Our Sleeves and serves as an ambassador.

"Very grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my brother," the Backstreet Boys member wrote in part on his Instagram Story about the fund's creation.

Fans and supporters can make a monetary donation on the fund's page, which features the message, "Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others."

Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during Howie Dorough's Birthday Party at LAX in Hollywood
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter. Mark Sullivan/WireImage

According to the release, "On Our Sleeves is on a mission to provide every community in America access to free, evidenced-informed educational resources necessary for breaking stigmas about child mental health as well as educating families and advocates."

Aaron died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34. The singer-actor rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It) (2000), Oh Aaron (2001), Another Earthquake! (2002) and LØVË (2018).

Following Aaron's death, Nick and Angel — who both had a turbulent relationship with their brother through the years — posted their devastation via social media.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

"My heart has been broken today," Nick wrote in part. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Angel wrote, "To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you … and I promise to cherish them. I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔."

Related Articles
Nick Carter and Aaron carter
Nick Carter Reacts to Death of Younger Brother Aaron: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during Howie Dorough's Birthday Party at LAX in Hollywood
Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys Tearfully Honor Aaron Carter at London Concert: 'Heavy Hearts'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 16: Singer Aaron Carter attends "The Night Time Show" Holiday Special benefiting Children's Hospital Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Kramer Glickman at Hollywood Improv on December 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Aaron Carter, 'LØVË' Artist and Former Child Star, Dead at 34
the game, aaron carter, nick carter
The Game Sends Love to Nick Carter After Brother Aaron's Death: He Was a 'Very Good Human'
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Pays Tribute After His Death: 'I Loved You Beyond Measure'
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Aaron Carter poses for portrait sitting in an Ulloo42 chair at Visual Snow Initiative visits The Artists Projecton April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Artists Project)
Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'
Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode
Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode
Lindsay Lohan, Aaron Carter
Lindsay Lohan Says She Has a 'Lot of Love' for Aaron Carter as She Remembers Ex Days After His Death
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Hilary Duff attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,); PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 10: Aaron Carter attends the Celebrity Boxing Face Off between Lamar Odom & Aaron Carter on April 10, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)
Hilary Duff Reacts to Ex Aaron Carter's Death: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'
aaron carter
All About Aaron Carter's Son, Prince
aaron-carter
Aaron Carter Dead: Looking Back at the Former Child Star's Ups and Downs
aaron-carter
Celebrities React to Death of Musician Aaron Carter at Age 34: 'Just a Terrible Tragedy'
CARRIE ANN INABA; AARON CARTER
Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers Former 'DWTS' Contestant Aaron Carter as 'One of the Brightest Lights'
Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Says Her Heart Is 'Completely Broken' After Singer's Death
Kobe Bryant; Dolly Parton; Michael J. Fox
Celebrities Who Started Foundations to Make a Change