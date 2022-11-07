Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys Tearfully Honor Aaron Carter at London Concert: 'Heavy Hearts'

Nick Carter and the Backstreet Boys honored the memory of Aaron Carter in London Sunday night.

Speaking midway through their concert in the British capital, singer Kevin Richardson told the crowd at the O2 Arena "Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday."

"We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick's little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old," added Richardson, 51, about Carter's tragic death on Saturday.

"He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support."

In footage posted on the Theatre website All That Dazzles, Nick Carter, 42, then became emotional. In response, bandmates A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough and Brian Litrell rushed over to embrace him — with Littrell offering his sleeve for Carter to wipe his eyes.

Nick Carter breaks down at Backstreet Boys show In London. UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

"We'd like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter. You will be missed brother," Dorough announced before the band launched into "Breathe."

Elsewhere during the show, a montage of Nick and Aaron in different stages of their lives was shown on a screen during the song "No Place." This eventually settled on a solo shot of Aaron, with "Aaron Carter 1987-2022" shown in large text.

The '90s boy band are currently on a six-country tour and have 24 upcoming shows.

Nick addressed the shocking news of his brother's death on Sunday, writing "My heart has been broken today," on social media.

"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," he added in a post featuring several throwback photos of the brothers in their youth. "I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss," Nick continued. "But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother."

Shortly after the news was confirmed on Saturday, Aaron's twin sister, Angel Carter, also posted a tribute to the "I Want Candy" singer.

"To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly," she wrote. "My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you ... and I promise to cherish them."

Nick Carter breaks down at Backstreet Boys concert In London. UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

"I know you're at peace now," Angel added. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.

The musician was found Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, Calif., according to TMZ, who first reported the news. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE a body was discovered just before 11 a.m., but police did not officially identify the victim.

A rep for Carter declined to comment but noted "a statement will be released shortly by the family and management. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time."