Nick Cannon Says He'll 'Never Have a Love' Like His Relationship with Ex-Wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon says his ex-wife Mariah Carey will "always be my baby!"

In his Tuesday appearance on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast, the comedian, 41, reveals he's still keeping the door open for the "We Belong Together" singer, 53, in the hopes that they might one day rekindle their romance.

"I guess because I'm a true romantic, I'm a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I'm not a timeline dude," he told host Tee. "I will never have a love like I had with Mariah."

"It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn't the same, I'd be like, 'Damn, I messed it up,'" he continued, adding, "But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I'm there."

Cannon was previously married to Carey from 2008 to 2016. Together, they share 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Both parties have since moved on with their dating lives. Last June, Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. The next month, the comedian had son Zen — who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — with Alyssa Scott.

He's also dad to 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 18-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

Meanwhile, Carey has been in a six-year relationship with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, which Cannon says he won't get between.

"The dude is amazing with my kids and we got family gatherings and things together, so I truly respect it," he said. "But come on, that's my fantasy love. That's somebody that I will always love."

Last month, Cannon revealed he hasn't fully given up on the idea of monogamy — despite him not having the best track record when it comes to his previous relationships — during his appearance on the All the Way with Shelley Wade podcast.

"I'm a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, so I love the concept, I love the ceremony of it," said Cannon. "I've failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain't done with me. We're gonna figure it out."