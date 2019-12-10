Nick Cannon Slams Eminem in New Diss Track: 'My Baby Mama Killed You Off a Decade Ago'

Nick Cannon is clapping back at Eminem once again after the Detroit rapper called the radio host’s ex-wife Mariah Carey a “nut job” in his latest track with Fat Joe.

On Monday, Cannon, 39, unleashed his wrath on Eminem in a new diss record titled “The Invitation,” which is filled with explosive claims about the rapper’s personal life.

Following an intro of a voicemail from Suge Knight, who says “You know, I don’t never do no talkin’ but Nick is family/This is your invitation/To prove to everybody else what you’re about,” Cannon again addresses Eminem’s verse on “Lord Above.”

“Told Joe to lean back, don’t get hit with this retaliation,” Cannon raps, later alleging that Eminem does “crack.”

“The white boy he f— with crack/ Pills and smack, sh—, and he ’bout to relapse.”

Cannon then criticizes Eminem, 47, as a father rapping, “Call Kim, somebody get Hailie,” in reference to Eminem’s ex. “And that other kid you raisin’, that ain’t even your baby,” Cannon raps.

“Took a page out of Drake book, this might get a Grammy/ We goin’ back to back ’til you respond on family,” Cannon continues. “My baby mama killed you off a decade ago,” he says of Carey, 49. “You’re still cryin’ about it, now who really the h-?”

Cannon even alleges that he was behind Fat Joe’s decision to have Eminem on “Lord Above.”

“I called Joe to set you up and you fell for the ob,” Cannon raps. “Slim won’t show for the video, ’cause he terrified of my squad/ I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a c—.”

Eminem was quick to refute Cannon’s claims, firing back with a series of tweets hours after the song’s release.

“U mad bro? Stop lying on my d—. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f—,” Eminem wrote.

He later followed up with “I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”

Cannon then responded to Eminem’s tweets on Instagram, sharing a video of him on the set of Wild ‘N Out saying, “Marshall come out and play.”

“@Eminem I see your handlers let you use the internet today Marshall! @mtvwildnout We waiting,” Cannon wrote in the caption.

Cannon first addressed Eminem’s latest dig on Friday after hearing that the rapper claimed Carey had Cannon “neutered.”

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped — that p—- got him neutered,” Eminem raps on the new track. “Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/ Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit/ You not gonna do s—/ I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick.”

Cannon praised Fat Joe for the album, but called out Eminem for the burn, telling the “Rap God” performer to join him on his MTV comedy battle show Wild ‘N Out to settle the feud once and for all.

“@FatJoe album is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Star studded, he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave!! LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your Ass to @MTVWILDNOUT to Battle like a real legend Grandpa Marsha,” the actor wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo with a grandpa emoji positioned over Eminem’s face.

According to E! News, Cannon also responded to the new lyrics on his Power 106 radio show, poking fun at Eminem’s age.

“We should change his name from Eminem to Percocet,” he reportedly said. “What’s the pill old people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem and pop whatever you want to pop.”

Their feud dates back to when Eminem and Carey allegedly dated in 2001, though Carey has denied the relationship rumors.

In 2009, shortly after she and Cannon got married in 2008 (the couple share 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe but split in 2016), Eminem came after the newlyweds in “Bagpipes from Baghdad.”

Carey responded with “Obsessed,” even dressing up like the rapper for the music video, while Cannon wrote to Eminem in an entry on his personal blog. Eminem fired back with “The Warning,” in which he detailed his and Carey’s alleged intimate relationship and threatened to release incriminating voicemails.