Nick Cannon Responds to Kanye West's Rant: 'You Not Going to Tell Me What I Can & What I Can't Say'

Nick Cannon is speaking up after Kanye West‘s social media rant.

On Thursday, the “I Love It” rapper addressed rumors through an Instagram video post that Kim Kardashian West had previously hooked up with Drake — a rumor which she had already publicly denied — and told Cannon to stop talking about his wife in interviews.

“First of all, I want to address Nick Cannon. I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you get into an interview, don’t mention my wife,” West said, referencing a Complex interview where Cannon didn’t think it was “far off of a concept” that Drake and Kardashian West had slept together in the past.

In response, Cannon posted his own series of Instagram videos and defended his actions, after landing in Houston for his Wild ‘n Out tour.

“First off, let me say welcome back Ye from the sunken place, it’s a beautiful thing,” Cannon began the first video message. “Glad you back with it, brother. Nothing but love and respect for you, you know I always had that.”

The 37-year-old rapper then went on to address West’s earlier claims.

“I’ve never said anything disrespectful or harmful, in my opinion, to your marriage or your union,” he said. “I salute it, keep it going. But you not going to tell me what I can and what I can’t say.”

Added Cannon: “I’m a solid individual; Somebody ask me a question, imma answer it to the best of my ability. I’m going to give my opinion and ain’t no harm, no foul, but if it got your spirit feeling weird, holler at me.’

Moving onto the second video, the former America’s Got Talent judge began with a snarky comment about their communication methods before inviting West onto his show to hash it out.

“I guess this is the way we communicating now in 2018, via social media. I guess we don’t use phones and stuff like that no more,” he said. “But just saying to my man Kanye that the 200th episode of Wild ‘n Out is upon us… you’re more than welcome. Let’s talk about it, man. Come on the show.”

Cannon continued on, defending his words that were “nothing disrespectful” and “all love,” and suggested that he and West would have fun if the “Heartless” rapper took him up on his offer.

“It could be Mariah jokes, Kim jokes,” Cannon said, referencing Kardashian West and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Finishing his Instagram, the Wild ‘n Out host reminded West and the rest of his followers that his voice would never be silenced.

“I got nothing but love for you, but you know I’ll always speak my mind, just like you always speak yours,” he said. “Not you, not NBC, no corporate infrastructures, no one is ever gonna control what I say because I speak truth always, it’s love.”

Cannon’s final note made reference to his departure from hosting America’s Got Talent in February 2017.

On Thursday, West also addressed fellow rapper Drake.

“If someone brings my wife up, say, ‘I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that.’ Don’t be making no suggestions — like nobody f— my wife,” West added, before directly addressing Drake.

“Now if I wasn’t in a medicated state I might have thought and had the wherewithal to say, ‘Hey Pusha, don’t diss Drake on my beat and I spoke about that and took accountability for that,’” Kanye continued.

“People making rumors or thinking you f— my wife and you’re not saying nothing…that don’t sit well with my spirit,” he continued.

“You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called Riri. So when you’re like, ‘Ahhh I don’t know where it come from,’ you too smart for that bro,” West continued. “You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that can be confused.”

Fans have also speculated that the KKW Beauty mogul is the “Kiki” named in Drake’s popular song “In My Feelings,” as she has long gone by that nickname.