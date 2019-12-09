Nick Cannon Responds to 'Grandpa' Eminem’s Latest Mariah Carey Diss, Invites Him to Wild 'N Out

The rapper called Mariah Carey a "nut job" in his latest track

By Claudia Harmata
December 08, 2019 08:10 PM

Some feuds never die.

On Friday, Nick Cannon addressed Eminem‘s latest dig at the television host and his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The 47-year-old rapper is featured Fat Joe’s new song “Lord Above,” which dropped on Friday, with lyrics that claim Carey had Cannon “neutered” and that the Grammy Award-winning artist was a “nut job.”

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped — that p—- got him neutered,” Eminem raps on the new track. “Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/ Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit/ You not gonna do s—/ I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick.”

Nick Cannon, Eminem
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shortly after the song’s release, Cannon, 39, praised Fat Joe for the album, but called out Eminem for the burn, telling the “Rap God” performer to join him on his MTV comedy battle show Wild ‘N Out to settle the feud once and for all.

“@FatJoe album is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Star studded, he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave!! LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your Ass to @MTVWILDNOUT to Battle like a real legend Grandpa Marsha,” the actor wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo with a grandpa emoji positioned over Eminem’s face.

According to E! News, Cannon also responded to the new lyrics on his Power 106 radio show, poking fun at Eminem’s age.

“We should change his name from Eminem to Percocet,” he reportedly said. “What’s the pill old people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem and pop whatever you want to pop.”

Their feud dates back to when Eminem and Carey, 49, allegedly dated in 2001, though Carey has denied the relationship rumors.

In 2009, shortly after she and Cannon got married in 2008 (the couple share 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe but split in 2016), Eminem came after the newlyweds in “Bagpipes from Baghdad.”

Eminem, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey
Matthew Simmons/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Carey responded with “Obsessed,” even dressing up like the rapper for the music video, while Cannon wrote to Eminem in an entry on his personal blog. Eminem fired back with “The Warning,” in which he detailed his and Carey’s alleged intimate relationship and threatened to release incriminating voicemails.

Earlier this year, Cannon opened up about his initial reactions to the drama, and even revealed that Eminem had apologized, inviting Eminem to “have some fun with it now.”

“I don’t wanna fight anymore!” he shared on T.I. HarrisExpediTIously podcast in September. “He still in my top five, but I feel like anytime somebody says something … you’ve just gotta be held accountable. If you say something, we gonna have to have this conversation like men. That’s all I wanted.”

