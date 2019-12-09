Nick Cannon Responds to 'Grandpa' Eminem’s Latest Mariah Carey Diss, Invites Him to Wild 'N Out

According to E! News, Cannon also responded to the new lyrics on his Power 106 radio show, poking fun at Eminem’s age.

“We should change his name from Eminem to Percocet,” he reportedly said. “What’s the pill old people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem and pop whatever you want to pop.”

Their feud dates back to when Eminem and Carey, 49, allegedly dated in 2001, though Carey has denied the relationship rumors.

In 2009, shortly after she and Cannon got married in 2008 (the couple share 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe but split in 2016), Eminem came after the newlyweds in “Bagpipes from Baghdad.”

Image zoom Eminem, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey Matthew Simmons/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Carey responded with “Obsessed,” even dressing up like the rapper for the music video, while Cannon wrote to Eminem in an entry on his personal blog. Eminem fired back with “The Warning,” in which he detailed his and Carey’s alleged intimate relationship and threatened to release incriminating voicemails.

Earlier this year, Cannon opened up about his initial reactions to the drama, and even revealed that Eminem had apologized, inviting Eminem to “have some fun with it now.”

“I don’t wanna fight anymore!” he shared on T.I. Harris‘ ExpediTIously podcast in September. “He still in my top five, but I feel like anytime somebody says something … you’ve just gotta be held accountable. If you say something, we gonna have to have this conversation like men. That’s all I wanted.”