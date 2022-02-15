Nick Cannon Drops 'Ode' to Ex-Wife Mariah Carey with New Song 'Alone'

"Cause I know you got a man, it's a little too late," Nick Cannon sings in part

On Valentine's Day, the 41-year-old Masked Singer host dropped a new song called "Alone" on his social media pages. The emotional ballad samples "Alone In Love," a track from his ex-wife's self-titled debut album, released in 1990. According to a press release obtained by PEOPLE, the song is said to be an "ode" to the hitmaker and "describes" Cannon's feelings "about Mariah and their split."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone," he tweeted.

"First off, I'm gonna say I ain't got nothing but love for ya," Cannon sings in part. "Nothing but love/Imma stay away, I ain't trying to f--- it up for ya/I keep my distance, stay in my lane/Cause I know you got a man, it's a little too late."

Later in the lyrics, he alludes that the relationship ended for the best, as heard in the full song on YouTube.

"As much as I want you back/ It's probably better where you at/Cause I'm still running the streets/ I'm still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me," he sings. "Have to pay $10,000 a week, I take care of my peeps/Now you don't worry when I creep/You got a man next to you when you sleep."

"So Nick Cannon just made a song with #MariahCarey track 'LOVE TAKES TIME' on his intro. The track is called ALONE. This song is all about Mariah & wanting her back," one fan tweeted.

"Nick Cannon released a song and in it he says he wants Mariah Carey back," said another.

"Not Nick Cannon making songs talking about wanting Mariah back, boy bye she is fine where she at. You lost her a long time ago," another tweet read.

Cannon and Carey, 52, were married from 2008 to 2014, in a split finalized nearly two years later. The former couple are parents to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

After the divorce, Carey moved on with James Packer, whom she was engaged to from January 2016 to October of that year. After the breakup, the legendary singer started dating her former backup dancer Brian Tanaka, whom she has been with since.

Last month, the Nick Cannon Show host announced on his eponymous talk show that he's expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi. The child will be Tiesi's first and Cannon's eighth.

Cannon welcomed son Zen, his fourth baby in a year, last July, with Alyssa Scott. Zen died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

On Feb. 13, Scott posted publicly mourned the loss of their late son in a heartfelt note to her late baby.