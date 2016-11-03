WATCH: Nick Cannon Confirms His Divorce from Mariah Carey Is Finalized: 'We've Been Past That Stuff for Quite Some Time'

News of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon‘s finalized divorce may be consuming recent headlines, but the rapper-turned-entrepreneur says the paper work is old news.

“It’s funny how that comes about, because we’ll deal with that stuff weeks or months ago but when the media finds out about it … We’ve been past that stuff for quite some time,” he says of finalizing the divorce.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week that the former couple’s divorce is officially all said and done.

The pair split at the end of 2014 but have often reunited to spend time together with their 5½-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Cannon also addressed rumors that he was the one holding up the legal proceedings.

“None of that stuff was true,” he says. “It gets silly at some point when you just see all of these headlines and it actually doesn’t even affect our family for real because usually it’s not accurate. Usually they’re like four of five weeks too late.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon On Seeking Authentic Relationships: ‘You Yearn For A Real Connection’

Both parties appear to have moved on, with Carey in the midst of a breakup from billionaire James Packer.

Meanwhile, Cannon is set to release Why Real Is Rare — a docu-short that explores how and when couples realize their connection is authentic. “You yearn for real connection,” he says of his personal take on the project’s plot. “I kind of stand back quite a bit … I’m not an easy win.”

He adds: “It takes a lot for someone to get beyond my exterior.”