Nick Cannon Says Marriage Dynamic with Mariah Carey Was Like If 'Trump and Putin Had to Live in the Same House'

Nick Cannon is opening up about his marriage to Mariah Carey.

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, the actor, rapper, host and father of 12 opened up about his six-year marriage with the Songbird Supreme, comparing their dynamic to Donald Trump and Vladmir Putin — but clarifying that there's no bad blood.

The pair married in 2008, and according to Cannon there was lots of love at first. The 42-year-old Masked Singer host told the outlet that he gifted her roses upon roses, "rented out the Four Seasons" and even made a book of a year's worth of love notes for their first wedding anniversary.

In 2014, however, they filed for divorce. Apparently, things had taken a turn for the worse. "Imagine if, like, Trump and Putin had to live in the same house," Cannon recalled to the Times.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

"It wasn't even about her and I — we've always been good," he continued. "It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what's best for the children."

Three years into their marriage, Cannon and Carey, 54, welcomed twins, Moroccan and Monroe, now 12. In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, the White People Party Music performer said there was "no hard feelings and ill will" between the exes. "Ultimately, it's about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have."

In 2020, Carey released her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and wrote about her whirlwind marriage to Cannon, sharing what initially drew her to him.

"He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious," she wrote. "He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me."

Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon. Rich Polk/FilmMagic

She also revealed that their strong "desire to have children" was one of the main reasons why they delved into marriage as quickly as they did.

The New York Times bestseller wrote about why their relationship ended as well, and addressed the messiness of their divorce.

"Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did)," she wrote in the book. "It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work."

Cannon has since spoken about not wanting to enter another marriage following his relationship with Carey, which he said was "one of the greatest experiences" of his life in May 2022.

Mariah Carey attends the New York Premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace". Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"For that to come to an end as well, why would I go back if I couldn't make that work out right?" he said when asked if he would ever marry again on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast.

He went on to say that he is "not built for marriage" and that he doesn't believe in the "traditional sense of monogamy."

"I did my best in this space, and now I feel like there's a new journey in my life," he said of his time being married. "I'm not going to backtrack and put myself in that situation again because it doesn't get better than that."

Cannon also noted that Carey is still his "best friend" whom he has "so much respect for," and admitted that the divorce was very hard on him.

Nick Cannon. Emma McIntyre/Getty

"Divorce is a sense of, 'You failed,' and when you have that level of failure with everyone seeing it, it was a lot on me for a long time," he said. "I didn't really know how to process it. I had to go find myself. I had to go within."

A few months later, Cannon again opened up about his past marriage with Carey during an appearance on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast, saying he still hopes that the couple will someday reconcile.

"I guess because I'm a true romantic, I'm a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I'm not a timeline dude," he said. "I will never have a love like I had with Mariah."

Cannon also discussed Carey's long-term relationship with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, noting that he doesn't want to come between the two.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"The dude is amazing with my kids and we got family gatherings and things together, so I truly respect it," he said. "But come on, that's my fantasy love. That's somebody that I will always love."

During an interview with The Shade Room in March 2023, Cannon gushed about Carey, calling her the "love of his life."

"I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she's the coolest person I ever met ... I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She's just always happy, always doing for others," he said. "That woman is not human. She's a gift from God."