Nick Cannon Clarifies Engagement Rumors, Teases New 'Eyes Wide' Music Video

"I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do… 💍," Cannon captioned a photo with a mystery woman on Instagram Thursday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

Nick Cannon is full of surprises!

The talk show host, 41, had fans thinking he popped the question on Thursday night after he posted a photo of himself canoodling with a mystery woman, captioning the snap, "I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do… 💍."

However, while co-hosting Entertainment Tonight alongside Nischelle Turner on Friday, Cannon revealed that Thursday night's post was a first look at his new "Eyes Wide" music video.

"I'm doing what the world wants me to do, I'm dropping an amazing music video," he told the outlet. "... I'm really excited about it. The topic is about just going in with your eyes closed and being a hopeless romantic that everyone knows that I am... It's a wedding anthem."

Added Cannon of the thought of being engaged: "That's a big step, especially [with] all that I got going on in my life, just the hint of it shocked the world. If imma do that, I got to be really ready and prepared."

Cannon was previously married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016. Together, they share 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Describing the couple's former marriage during an appearance on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast in May, the Wild 'N Out host said, "That to me was one of the greatest experiences of my life and for that to come to an end as well, why would I go back if I couldn't make that work out right?"

Both parties have since moved on with their dating lives, though. Last June, Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. The next month, the comedian had son Zen — who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon hasn't been shy with voicing his opinions on traditional monogamous relationships in recent years.

"You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, 'We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don't want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,' and I don't feel like that's healthy," Cannon said while appearing on The Language of Love podcast with Dr. Laura Berman in February. "I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership."

However, while speaking on the All the Way with Shelley Wade podcast last month, the America's Got Talent alum opened up about the possibility of tying the knot again: "I'm a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, so I love the concept [of marriage], I love the ceremony of it."