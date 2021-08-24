Niall Horan Takes the Jonas Brothers Golfing — But There's a Catch

Niall Horan is hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, with a special appearance by the Jonas Brothers

Niall Horan is hitting the links with the Jonas Brothers — but with a twist.

The "Nice to Meet Ya" singer, 27, is stepping in as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, and welcomed Kevin, Joe and Nick to the show in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Together, the foursome headed for a round of golf, but because of their prowess on the course, Horan suggested they shake things up.

"Since we're such good golfers we thought it'd be only fair if we were to play golf, we would handicap ourselves," he said in the clip. "So in the Wheel of Stupidity here, we've got some balls with handicaps on them and we gotta do what it says."

Niall Horan Plays Golf with the Jonas Brothers — with a Catch

The former One Direction member — an avid golfer and the founder Modest! Golf Management — was up first, and his punishment was that he had to play in a kilt with a full set of bagpipes.

"Of course the Celtic guy gets that one," the Irish star joked, while Joe chimed in with a "luck of the Irish" joke.

Joe, 32, was next to pull from the Wheel of Stupidity, and wound up doomed to have to put his club on his forehead, spin around 10 times and swing while dizzy.

Nick, 28, went next, and plucked a card that forced him to cover his club in lubricant, making it very slippery.

Last but not least, Kevin, 33, was forced to take his shots while the rest of the group blew air horns.

SMA POLL; sexiest brothers- jonas brothers Jonas Brothers | Credit: Getty

The clip wrapped up with Kevin sending his ball into orbit to the unpleasant sound of blaring air horns.

The new clip comes as the Jonas Brothers kicked off their Remember This tour in Las Vegas on Aug. 20, a 44-stop trek that will run through Oct. 27.