Niall Horan Says Lizzo Used a Pick-Up Line on Him During Their First Meeting: 'You Can Smash This'

Niall Horan remembers his first encounter with Lizzo quite fondly.

During Thursday’s broadcast of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the former One Direction member, 26, revealed the “Good as Hell” singer, 31, had used a pick-up line on him when they first met.

“I was in London doing a radio performance in the studio,” he recalled to host Jimmy Fallon. “She was coming in to do an interview in the studio as well and someone said, ‘Oh, Lizzo’s here! She’d love to meet you.'”

“We’re passing in the corridor, I was like, ‘Ah! Lovely to meet you!’ Gave her a big hug. ‘Your voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You’re absolutely smashing it,'” he continued. “And literally, without missing a beat, she just went, ‘You can smash this!'”

Horan went on to praise Lizzo’s quick wit and boldness, clapping while he mimicked his shocked expression during the meeting.

“And I was just like, ‘Fair play,'” he remembered. “I actually started blushing myself!”

Lizzo also seemingly made a move on basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns this week, calling him her “baby” during a court-side interview with Fox Sports at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

“Both teams are great. I’m personally cheering for No. 32,” she said with a laugh, referencing Towns’ jersey number. “That’s my baby!”

When asked if she knew the athlete, Lizzo revealed they actually haven’t met before launching into a remixed version of “Truth Hurts” by singing, “New man on the Minnesota Timberwolves!”

At the same game, Lizzo went viral after she was filmed twerking in a black dress that showed off her entire backside during the Laker Girls’ performance to her song “Juice”. Underneath the dress, the songstress wore a pair of fishnet tights and a black thong to match.

Lizzo addressed the headlines-making moment on CBS This Morning Thursday, telling Gayle King of the negative responses, “It’s their opinion. It’s not for me to really ingest, it’s for them to express and for me to choose to listen to or not.”

“I think no one would have ever saw what I was wearing, like the back of it, if I didn’t get up and dance,” she recalled. “The Laker girls came up to me and said, ‘We’re so excited that you’re here, we want to perform one of your songs for you.’ And I remember I was sitting there and I was with my manager and my friend and they were like, ‘You should get up and dance, they’re doing this for you,’ and I was like, ‘All right.’ ”

“So I got up and just did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows this is how I’ve always been, this is how I’ve always liked to dress,” she continued, before noting that “contrary to popular belief,” she wasn’t just wearing a thong underneath the dress.

She added, “I had on layers down there, so it wasn’t just flesh to seats.”