Niall Horan Reveals a New Album Is on the Way and Fans Can Expect a New Single 'in a Few Months'

Image zoom Niall Horan Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

It’s time for Niall Horan fans to get excited!

The former One Direction star just revealed that he’ll be releasing new music by the end of the year.

“I’ve got an album on the way, towards the end of the year, maybe next year,” Horan, 25, told OD Entertainment this week. “I’ll have a single in a few months.”

The musician added that he’s ready to have some fun this summer in celebration of completing his sophomore project.

“I’ve just come back to London for the summer cause it’s finished, and I want to enjoy myself. And ’cause I haven’t seen anyone, I haven’t been in the country. I need to go home to Ireland to see the family,” the “Slow Hands” singer said.

Horan said that his new album will be a bit of a departure from the ballad-heavy Flicker.

“It won’t be Flicker, it’s a little bit different. I’ll always have my ballads in there, but I’m trying to rock things up a little bit,” he said.

RELATED: It’s Over: Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan Have Split

Horan’s first solo album, Flicker, was released in 2017 and named one of Rolling Stone‘s 20 best pop albums of that year.

The debut project was released about two years after One Direction split in 2015.

RELATED VIDEO: Liam Payne Says He Coped with One Direction Fame by Drinking: ‘It Got a Little Bit Toxic’

While Flicker featured guest artists like Maren Morris, the pop star didn’t reveal who else fans might hear on the upcoming album. But he did tease a potential track with Khalid.

“Me and Khalid have worked on something,” he said. “That’s in the pipeline, we’ll see what happens with that, I’m not sure what’s happening, we haven’t spoken about it properly.”